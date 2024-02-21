OnePlus Watch 2 has been introduced ahead of its awaited launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The company has revealed that it will be launched on February 26 at 8:30pm IST (4:00pm CET). The smartwatch comes three years after its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch debuted in 2021. While not much was revealed in terms of key specifications, the consumer tech brand did reveal some details about its design and battery life.

In an unusual move, a community post was shared on OnePlus' website that revealed the launch date and teased some of the features of the OnePlus Watch 2. A microsite has also been created for the smartwatch and early reservations have been opened via a pre-reserve pass. At the time of writing this, the limited number of 1500 passes have all been sold out.

The announcement post highlighted that the OnePlus Watch 2 features a stainless-steel chassis and sapphire crystal glass. It will be available in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colour options. The company also said that the smartwatch will offer up to 100 hours of battery life in “full Smart Mode”. If true, this will be more than the Apple Watch Series 9, which we found in our review to offer around two and a half days of battery life in its low-power mode.

Some focus was also given to ecosystem building as the post mentioned the recently launched products such as the foldable OnePlus Open, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Tab. However, no ecosystem features were mentioned. The phrase “meticulous health monitoring” also appeared, hinting that it may get some big upgrades in terms of health tracking.

Earlier reports have leaked some more key specifications of the upcoming smartwatch. The OnePlus Watch 2 could feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED and be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. It is expected to run on Wear OS, however, whether it will be Wear OS 3 or Wear OS 4 remains unknown. A landing page has also been created on Amazon that mentions the same launch date and time, confirming that it might be available in India at the same time as its global launch.

