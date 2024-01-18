Technology News

Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Could Get a Third Model in India; Said to Be Realme 12 Pro Max 5G

Realme 12 Pro Max 5G is tipped to carry a 64-megapixel periscope portrait camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 January 2024 12:35 IST
Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Could Get a Third Model in India; Said to Be Realme 12 Pro Max 5G

Photo Credit: Realme

A Realme 12 Pro 5G series model seen in a Submarine Blue colour option

Highlights
  • Realme 12 Pro series will carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor
  • The base model could come with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset
  • The Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
Advertisement

Realme 12 Pro 5G series is confirmed to launch in India on January 29. The series was previously expected to come with a Realme 12 Pro and a Realme 12 Pro+ model. However, new leaks have surfaced online suggesting that the lineup may include another model. Some key specifications of this third model, which will likely be top-of-the-line, have also been leaked. The price of this model has also been tipped.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared images of marketing materials that suggest that the upcoming Realme 12 Pro 5G series will include a Realme 12 Pro Max 5G model. It is shown to be offered in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations, which is tipped to be priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. The moniker suggests that this will be the top-of-the-end model. Therefore, it may be safe to assume that the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ models could have lower prices.

Realme 12 Pro Max 5G is tipped to feature a 120Hz Curved Vision display and like the other two models in the lineup, carry a luxury watch-inspired design. The rear camera system of the phone is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 64-megapixel OIS-supported periscope portrait camera. The handset will ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0, according to the leaked image.

Previous leaks have suggested that the base Realme 12 Pro model could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, while the Pro+ model may get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The vanilla model has been tipped to be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB configurations, while the Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to arrive with 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options.

The company has so far only confirmed a Submarine Blue colour option for the series, and the presence of a periscope telephoto camera. The Realme 12 Pro is tipped to also be available in a Navigator Beige shade, and the higher-end Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to come with an additional Explorer Red colourway. Both these models are expected to have 5,000mAh batteries with 67W wired fast charging support. They are also likely to have 6.7-inch curved-edge full-HD+ AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate and boot Realme UI 5 out-of-the-box.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 12 Pro Max 5G, Realme 12 Pro 5G, Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 12 Pro 5G Series, Realme 12 Pro Max 5G India launch, Realme 12 Pro 5G India launch, Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G India launch, Realme 12 Pro 5G Series India launch, Realme 12 Pro Max 5G specifications, Realme 12 Pro 5G specifications, Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G specifications, Realme 12 Pro 5G Series specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung's Galaxy AI Features to Land on Galaxy S23 Series, Latest Foldable, Tablets: Report
Direct-to-Mobile Broadcasting Trails for Streaming Without SIM, Internet Connection in 19 Cities Soon
Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Could Get a Third Model in India; Said to Be Realme 12 Pro Max 5G
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price in India Revealed: All Details Here
  2. Realme 12 Pro Max 5G May Debut in India Alongside Realme 12 Pro Series
  3. Samsung's Galaxy AI Features Are Coming to These Older Devices: Report
  4. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  5. ReMarkable 2 E-Ink Tablet Launched in India at This Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Highlights: AI-Powered Galaxy S24 Series Debuts
  7. You Could Soon Stream Videos on Mobile Phones Without SIM Card, Internet
  8. Realme Note 50 Launch Date, Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Galaxy AI
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Sale Offers, Colour Options and Top Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Tells Employees to Expect More Job Cuts This Year: Report
  2. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Professional Photography Kit Allegedly Spotted on 3C Website
  3. Coinbase Crypto Exchange, US SEC Lock Horns in US Court Over Digital Assets as Securities
  4. WhatsApp Channels Gets Polls, Voice Notes, and Ability to Share Updates on Status
  5. Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K With 3-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Partners With Instagram, Snapchat to Ensure Full Camera Quality in Their Apps
  7. iOS 17.3 RC With Stolen Device Protection Feature Arrives for Beta Testers Ahead of Expected Rollout Next Week
  8. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Could Get a Third Model in India; Said to Be Realme 12 Pro Max 5G
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade Flat, Most Cryptocurrencies Record Losses
  10. Samsung's Galaxy AI Features to Land on Galaxy S23 Series, Latest Foldable, Tablets: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »