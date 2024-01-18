Realme 12 Pro 5G series is confirmed to launch in India on January 29. The series was previously expected to come with a Realme 12 Pro and a Realme 12 Pro+ model. However, new leaks have surfaced online suggesting that the lineup may include another model. Some key specifications of this third model, which will likely be top-of-the-line, have also been leaked. The price of this model has also been tipped.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared images of marketing materials that suggest that the upcoming Realme 12 Pro 5G series will include a Realme 12 Pro Max 5G model. It is shown to be offered in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations, which is tipped to be priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. The moniker suggests that this will be the top-of-the-end model. Therefore, it may be safe to assume that the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ models could have lower prices.

Realme 12 Pro Max 5G is tipped to feature a 120Hz Curved Vision display and like the other two models in the lineup, carry a luxury watch-inspired design. The rear camera system of the phone is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 64-megapixel OIS-supported periscope portrait camera. The handset will ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0, according to the leaked image.

Previous leaks have suggested that the base Realme 12 Pro model could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, while the Pro+ model may get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The vanilla model has been tipped to be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB configurations, while the Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to arrive with 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options.

The company has so far only confirmed a Submarine Blue colour option for the series, and the presence of a periscope telephoto camera. The Realme 12 Pro is tipped to also be available in a Navigator Beige shade, and the higher-end Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to come with an additional Explorer Red colourway. Both these models are expected to have 5,000mAh batteries with 67W wired fast charging support. They are also likely to have 6.7-inch curved-edge full-HD+ AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate and boot Realme UI 5 out-of-the-box.

