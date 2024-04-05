Technology News

Realme Teases Arrival of New Smartphone Series; to Launch Soon in India

Realme posted a teaser video with the tagline "Power Up".

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 April 2024 19:42 IST
Realme Teases Arrival of New Smartphone Series; to Launch Soon in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12X 5G was launched in India earlier this week

Highlights
  • Realme has teased the arrival of a new smartphone series
  • Realme GT 6 may break cover soon
  • Realme GT 6 was recently spotted on Geekbench and BIS websites
Advertisement

Realme 12X 5G powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC was launched earlier this week. Now, Realme is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone family in India. The Chinese smartphone brand has teased the arrival of a new smartphone series without revealing its moniker and launch date. The new lineup is expected to launch sometime later this month. Realme is speculated to unveil the Realme GT 6 soon. The handset has allegedly been spotted on different certification websites, including Geekbench, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Through a video teaser on X (formerly Twitter), Realme India has announced the arrival of a new smartphone series. As per the teaser, the new lineup will come soon. The video posted with the tagline "Power Up" doesn't give any clues about the exact moniker or specifications of the upcoming series.

The Realme GT 6 was recently spotted on Geekbench and BIS websites with model number RMX3851. It was also certified by the FCC, signifying it will most likely launch internationally. Owing to this, it is largely speculated that Realme GT 6 may break cover soon.

As per the purported listings, the Realme GT 6 will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It is said to come with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It could run on Android 14 and pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging support.

The latest launch announcement by Realme comes soon after the debut of Realme 12X 5G on Tuesday, April 2. It has a starting price tag of Rs. 11,999.

The Realme 12X 5G has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. It has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT 6, Realme GT 6 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel 8a Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; Launch Appears Imminent
BGMI Developer Krafton Launches Bullet Echo India in Collaboration With Cut the Rope Maker Zeptolab

Related Stories

Realme Teases Arrival of New Smartphone Series; to Launch Soon in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro's Thin Bezels Might Pose a Challenge to Apple's Suppliers
  2. Samsung Acknowledges Galaxy S23 Touchscreen Problem; Here's the Fix
  3. Production Delays Said to Hit iPad Models Ahead of Anticipated May Debut
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  5. PlayStation 5 Slim Arrives in India With 10-Minute Delivery in These Cities
  6. Amazon Grand Festive Sale Begins: Check Deals and Offers on Smart TVs
  7. Realme Teases Arrival of New Smartphone Series; to Launch Soon in India
  8. Vivo X100s Pro, Vivo X100s Spotted on Certification Sites; Launch Expected Soon
  9. Just Corseca Soundwave TWS Earphones Review
  10. Realme 12X 5G Special Sale in India Today: Check Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Grand Festive Sale Begins: Deals and Offers on Smart TVs Revealed
  2. Reliance Digital Announces Digital Discount Days Sale: Check Dates, Prices and Offers
  3. Vivo T3x, iQoo Z9x Listed on BIS Website Hinting at Imminent India Launch: Report
  4. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Confirmed to Launch on April 18 as Company Resets Naming Strategy
  5. RBI Proposes Support for CBDC Distribution via Non-Bank Payment Operators
  6. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Parasyte: The Grey, and Others on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and Sony Liv
  7. BGMI Developer Krafton Launches Bullet Echo India in Collaboration With Cut the Rope Maker Zeptolab
  8. Realme Teases Arrival of New Smartphone Series; to Launch Soon in India
  9. Google Pixel 8a Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; Launch Appears Imminent
  10. Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air Hit by Production Delays Ahead of Anticipated Debut in May: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »