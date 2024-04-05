Realme Teases Arrival of New Smartphone Series; to Launch Soon in India

Realme 12X 5G powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC was launched earlier this week. Now, Realme is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone family in India. The Chinese smartphone brand has teased the arrival of a new smartphone series without revealing its moniker and launch date. The new lineup is expected to launch sometime later this month. Realme is speculated to unveil the Realme GT 6 soon. The handset has allegedly been spotted on different certification websites, including Geekbench, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Through a video teaser on X (formerly Twitter), Realme India has announced the arrival of a new smartphone series. As per the teaser, the new lineup will come soon. The video posted with the tagline "Power Up" doesn't give any clues about the exact moniker or specifications of the upcoming series.

The Realme GT 6 was recently spotted on Geekbench and BIS websites with model number RMX3851. It was also certified by the FCC, signifying it will most likely launch internationally. Owing to this, it is largely speculated that Realme GT 6 may break cover soon.

As per the purported listings, the Realme GT 6 will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It is said to come with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It could run on Android 14 and pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging support.

The latest launch announcement by Realme comes soon after the debut of Realme 12X 5G on Tuesday, April 2. It has a starting price tag of Rs. 11,999.

The Realme 12X 5G has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. It has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.

