Realme P1 is said to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2024 13:36 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme's new lineup could include Realme P1 and Realme P1 Pro models

  • Realme announced a new smartphone series curated for Indian market
  • Xu said Realme has sold over 100 million devices until 2023 in India
  • The P series could include Realme P1 and Realme P1 Pro models
Realme will introduce a new smartphone lineup in the country soon. The new Realme P series, with P standing for Power, is claimed to be curated specifically for the Indian market will go on sale through Flipkart. The lineup is confirmed to provide a mid-range smartphone experience. This revelation comes from Realme's Vice President Chase Xu through a post on X (formerly Twitter). Realme recently teased the arrival of the new smartphone lineup with a video captioned "Power Up!". Additionally, a tipster has suggested the moniker and chipsets of the upcoming Realme P series. 

Chase Xu through X announced the arrival of the Realme P series in India. The new lineup with 5G connectivity is solely designed for the Indian market and will exclusively go on sale through Flipkart. It is confirmed to offer a mid-range smartphone experience to Indian customers. With the new series, Realme aims to redefine the midrange experience and offer value-driven premium products for young customers.

Xu said Realme has sold over 100 million devices until 2023 in India. Realme posted a teaser video last week with the tagline "Power Up" hinting at the release of new smartphones.

Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that the P series will include the Realme P1 and Realme P1 Pro models. The former is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, while the latter could ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

The announcement of the P series comes shortly after the debut of the Realme 12X 5G in the country.  Realme currently has multiple C series, and Narzo series handsets in its portfolio. It sells several number series smartphones as well. The brand is expected to drop more teasers about the first phone in the P lineup in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Realme 12X 5G went on sale last week with a starting price tag of Rs. 11,999. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. It gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
  Solar Eclipse 2024: List of Upcoming Eclipses, Safety Tips, and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC Goes Official in India
  4. Apple Might Slash Battery Capacity of This iPhone 16 Model
  5. Pegatron Said to Be in Talks With Tata to Sell Its Only India iPhone Plant
  6. Redmi Turbo 3 Design, Key Features Revealed; to Launch on This Date
  7. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  8. iPad Pro, iPad Air Launch Reportedly Set for Early May
