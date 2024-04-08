Realme will introduce a new smartphone lineup in the country soon. The new Realme P series, with P standing for Power, is claimed to be curated specifically for the Indian market will go on sale through Flipkart. The lineup is confirmed to provide a mid-range smartphone experience. This revelation comes from Realme's Vice President Chase Xu through a post on X (formerly Twitter). Realme recently teased the arrival of the new smartphone lineup with a video captioned "Power Up!". Additionally, a tipster has suggested the moniker and chipsets of the upcoming Realme P series.

Chase Xu through X announced the arrival of the Realme P series in India. The new lineup with 5G connectivity is solely designed for the Indian market and will exclusively go on sale through Flipkart. It is confirmed to offer a mid-range smartphone experience to Indian customers. With the new series, Realme aims to redefine the midrange experience and offer value-driven premium products for young customers.

Xu said Realme has sold over 100 million devices until 2023 in India. Realme posted a teaser video last week with the tagline "Power Up" hinting at the release of new smartphones.

Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that the P series will include the Realme P1 and Realme P1 Pro models. The former is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, while the latter could ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

The announcement of the P series comes shortly after the debut of the Realme 12X 5G in the country. Realme currently has multiple C series, and Narzo series handsets in its portfolio. It sells several number series smartphones as well. The brand is expected to drop more teasers about the first phone in the P lineup in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Realme 12X 5G went on sale last week with a starting price tag of Rs. 11,999. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. It gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.

