Realme GT Neo 6 SE is confirmed to launch in China soon. While an exact launch date is not confirmed, the company has teased some details of the upcoming handset. It will likely succeed the Realme GT Neo 5 SE. Last week, Realme confirmed the processor details of the model, and now it has confirmed the display specifications of the phone. Meanwhile, a design render and a live image of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE have also surfaced online.

In a Weibo post, Realme confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, teased to launch in April this year, will feature a customised 8T LTPO OLED BOE display with 1.5K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 6,000 nits of local peak brightness level. The company also confirmed that the screen will support 1,600 nits of global peak brightness and up to 1,000 nits of brightness in manual mode. The teaser poster also added that the display will have a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate and a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate.

Meanwhile Weibo user Experience More (translated from Chinese) shared two images in a post claimed to be the Realme GT Neo 6 SE. The first is a live image that shows the model in a blue colour option, with a slightly raised rectangular camera module, which is similar to the module on the Realme GT Neo 5 SE. We can see three circular slots arranged in a triangular manner in the top left corner, which hold the triple rear camera and the LED flash units.

Realme GT Neo 6 SE leaked live image and design render

Photo Credit: Weibo/ @experiencemore

The leaked render of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE also shows the handset in a blue colour option, with a similar rear camera system design as seen in the alleged live image. The back panel is seen in a glossy finish with the rectangular camera module, spanning edge to edge, in black. The power button and the volume rockers appear to be on the right edge.

Realme GT Neo 6 SE is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. It is tipped to house a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

