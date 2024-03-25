Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G has been doing rounds of the rumour mill recently. Details about the handset have surfaced online, including some leaked live images that hint at the design of the purported model. Several key specifications of the smartphone have also been tipped previously. A new report has now leaked more details of the phone, and also shared design renders that back up images seen in earlier leaks.
A MSPowerUser report has shared the alleged design renders of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G. The display of the phone is seen with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot for the front camera sensor. The handset is seen in two colour options - Black and Light Green. It is tipped to weigh 180g.
The back panel of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is seen to house a triple rear camera unit, in three separate circular slots, arranged vertically in the top left corner alongside an LED flash unit. The power button and volume rockers appear on the right edge.
As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM. It is said to be available in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB, with support for up to 1TB storage extension via a microSD card. The phone is likely to ship with Android 14-based One UI and is tipped to get five generations of OS updates alongside 5 years of security updates.
For optics, the triple rear camera system of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera is expected to feature a 50-megapixel sensor. The phone is also tipped to support popular camera features like Nightography, dual recording, and stabilised 4K video recordings with OIS and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS) support.
The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired Super Fast Charging 2.0 support. For security, the phone could offer an in-display fingerprint scanner with Samsung Knox Vault. The dual SIM-supported handset is also expected to support Dolby Atmos audio alongside Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC connectivity.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement