Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online Again; Suggests Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online Again; Suggests Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G may sport a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2024 15:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online Again; Suggests Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is said to succeed the Galaxy M54 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is tipped to get a triple rear camera unit
  • The handset could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
  • The Galaxy M55 5G is expected to support 45W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G has been doing rounds of the rumour mill recently. Details about the handset have surfaced online, including some leaked live images that hint at the design of the purported model. Several key specifications of the smartphone have also been tipped previously. A new report has now leaked more details of the phone, and also shared design renders that back up images seen in earlier leaks.

A MSPowerUser report has shared the alleged design renders of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G. The display of the phone is seen with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot for the front camera sensor. The handset is seen in two colour options - Black and Light Green. It is tipped to weigh 180g.

samsung galaxy m55 5g mspoweruser inline Samsung Galaxy M55 5G

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G leaked design renders
Photo Credit: MSPowerUser

 

The back panel of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is seen to house a triple rear camera unit, in three separate circular slots, arranged vertically in the top left corner alongside an LED flash unit. The power button and volume rockers appear on the right edge.

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM. It is said to be available in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB, with support for up to 1TB storage extension via a microSD card. The phone is likely to ship with Android 14-based One UI and is tipped to get five generations of OS updates alongside 5 years of security updates.

For optics, the triple rear camera system of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera is expected to feature a 50-megapixel sensor. The phone is also tipped to support popular camera features like Nightography, dual recording, and stabilised 4K video recordings with OIS and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS) support.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired Super Fast Charging 2.0 support. For security, the phone could offer an in-display fingerprint scanner with Samsung Knox Vault. The dual SIM-supported handset is also expected to support Dolby Atmos audio alongside Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC connectivity.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Samsung Galaxy M55 5G launch, Samsung Galaxy M55 5G specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi SU7 Price Teased by CEO Lei Jun Ahead of Official Launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Both Snapdragon, Exynos SoC; Galaxy Z Fold 6 May Use Titanium Frame

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online Again; Suggests Imminent Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi SU7 Price Teased by CEO Lei Jun Ahead of Official Launch
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Said to Offer On-Device AI Features With Apple's A18 Pro SoC
  3. Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Could Launch in India as Xiaomi 14 Civi
  4. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Design Renders, Specifications Surface Online Again
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online Again; Suggests Imminent Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Both Snapdragon, Exynos SoC; Galaxy Z Fold 6 May Use Titanium Frame
  3. Xiaomi SU7 Price Teased by CEO Lei Jun Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Apple Vision Pro to Be Available in China in 2024, CEO Tim Cook Confirms
  5. Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Could Launch in India as Xiaomi 14 Civi: May Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  6. WhatsApp Now Lets Users Pin Multiple Messages in Chats: How to Use Feature
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Offer On-Device AI Performance With A18 Pro Chipset
  8. Snapchat Releases 'AR Pichkari' Lens to Celebrate Holi 2024 With Friends: How it Works
  9. WhatsApp Spotted Working on AI-Powered Image Editor, Ask Meta AI Feature
  10. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Listed on EEC Certification Website, Could Also Debut as Motorola Razr+ 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »