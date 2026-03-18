Technology News
English Edition

Poco X8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 5 vs Realme 16 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

These smartphones are all priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000, and feature AMOLED displays with high refresh rates and large batteries.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 17:10 IST
Poco X8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 5 vs Realme 16 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Poco X8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 5 vs Realme 16 Pro 5G

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco X8 Pro offers 100W charging with a large battery
  • OnePlus Nord 5 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip
  • Realme 16 Pro packs a 200-megapixel main camera
Advertisement

Poco X8 Pro was recently launched in India, entering a competitive mid-range segment where the Realme 16 Pro, introduced earlier this year, and the OnePlus Nord 5, which debuted in July 2025, are already established options. All three smartphones target the Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 price range and offer AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, large batteries, and capable chipsets. The Poco X8 Pro focuses on fast charging and battery capacity, the OnePlus Nord 5 emphasises performance, while the Realme 16 Pro stands out with its high-resolution camera.

Poco X8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 5 vs Realme 16 Pro: Price in India

Poco X8 Pro: The Poco X8 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 35,999. It is available in Black, Green, and White colour options and will go on sale on March 23 at 12pm IST via Flipkart.

OnePlus Nord 5: The OnePlus Nord 5 is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants cost Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. It is offered in Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey finishes.

Realme 16 Pro: The Realme 16 Pro 5G costs Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB configuration is available at Rs. 36,999. It comes in Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and Orchid Purple colourways.

Poco X8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 5 vs Realme 16 Pro: Display, Software

Poco X8 Pro: The Poco X8 Pro 5G features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

OnePlus Nord 5: The OnePlus Nord 5 sports a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. It ships with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.

Realme 16 Pro: The Realme 16 Pro 5G packs a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,272x2,772 pixels, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,400 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0.

Poco X8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 5 vs Realme 16 Pro: Processor, Battery

Poco X8 Pro: The Poco X8 Pro 5G is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It houses a 6,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging support.

OnePlus Nord 5: The OnePlus Nord 5 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB storage. It packs a 6,800mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Realme 16 Pro: The Realme 16 Pro 5G is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging.

Poco X8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 5 vs Realme 16 Pro: Cameras, Dimensions

Poco X8 Pro: The Poco X8 Pro 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It includes a 20-megapixel front camera. The phone measures 157.53×75.19×8.38mm and weighs 201.47g.

OnePlus Nord 5: The OnePlus Nord 5 is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also features a 50-megapixel front camera. The handset measures 163.4×77×8.1mm and weighs 211g.

Realme 16 Pro: The Realme 16 Pro 5G carries a 200-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. It offers a 50-megapixel front camera. The phone is 7.8mm thick and weighs about 192g.

Poco X8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 5 vs Realme 16 Pro: Which Should You Buy?

The Poco X8 Pro is a good choice for users who want fast charging and a balanced camera setup at a competitive price. The OnePlus Nord 5 stands out for performance with its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a larger display. The Realme 16 Pro is suitable for buyers who prioritise a high-resolution camera and a large battery capacity.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the biggest battery?

The Realme 16 Pro has the largest battery at 7,000mAh, followed by the OnePlus Nord 5 and Poco X8 Pro.

2. Which smartphone has the best performance?

The OnePlus Nord 5, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, delivers the strongest performance among the three.

3. Which phone is best for photography?

The Realme 16 Pro, with its 200-megapixel primary camera, offers the highest resolution for photography.

Poco X8 Pro 5G vs Realme 16 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5 comparison
  Poco X8 Pro 5G
Poco X8 Pro 5G
Realme 16 Pro 5G
Realme 16 Pro 5G
OnePlus Nord 5
OnePlus Nord 5
Key Specs
Display6.59-inch6.75-inch6.83-inch
Front Camera20-megapixel50-megapixel 50-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 8-megapixel200-megapixel + 8-megapixel 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB
Storage256GB128GB, 256GB256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity6500mAh7,000mAh6800mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 15
Processor-MediaTek Dimensity 7300 MaxQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Resolution-1,272x2,772 pixels1272x2800 pixels
GENERAL
BrandPocoRealmeOnePlus
ModelX8 Pro 5G16 Pro 5GNord 5
Release dateMarch 17, 2026January 6, 2026July 8, 2025
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
IP ratingIP69KIP69IP65
Battery capacity (mAh)65007,0006800
Fast charging100W Fast Charging80W Fast Charging80W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingYesNoNo
Wireless Charging Type27W-No
ColoursBlack, Green, WhiteMaster Gold, Pebble Grey, Orchid PurpleDry Ice, Marble Sands, Phantom Grey
Dimensions (mm)-162.60 x 77.60 x 7.80163.40 x 7.70 x 8.10
Weight (g)-192.00211.00
Removable battery-NoNo
AI Enabled--Yes
Brand Exclusive Features--Plus Key
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz144 Hz120 Hz
Resolution Standard1.5K-FHD+
Screen size (inches)6.596.756.83
Resolution-1,272x2,772 pixels1272x2800 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)--450
HARDWARE
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 8500 UltraMediaTek Dimensity 7300 MaxQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
RAM8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB
Internal storage256GB128GB, 256GB256GB, 512GB
Processor-octa-coreocta-core
Expandable storage--No
Expandable storage type--No
Expandable storage up to (GB)--N/A
Dedicated microSD slot--No
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel200-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Rear Cameras222
Front camera20-megapixel50-megapixel (f/2.4)50-megapixel (f/2.0)
No. of Front Cameras11-
Rear flash-Yes-
Pop-Up Camera-NoNo
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)--Ultra Wide-Angle
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 15
SkinHyperOS 3Realme UI 7.0OxygenOS 15
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.40Yes, v 5.40
USB Type-CYes-Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
Number of SIMs-22
USB 4.0 (Type-C)--Yes
Wi-Fi standards supported--802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
NFC--Yes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
5G-YesYes
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
5G-YesYes
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor-YesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-YesYes
Proximity sensor-YesYes
Accelerometer-YesYes
Ambient light sensor-YesYes
Gyroscope-YesYes
Temperature sensor-Yes-
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X8 Pro, Realme 16 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 5, Poco X8 Pro vs Realme 16 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5, Poco X8 Pro Price in India, Realme 16 Pro 5G Price in India, OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India, Poco X8 Pro Features, Realme 16 Pro 5G Features, OnePlus Nord 5 Features, Poco, OnePlus, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Nord 6 Said to Be More Expensive Than Nord 5 in India; Geekbench Listing Hints at Snapdragon Chip Upgrade
Google’s Personal Intelligence Is Now Rolling Out to More Users

Related Stories

Poco X8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 5 vs Realme 16 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 6 Could Launch in India at This Price
  2. Vivo V70 FE Could Launch in India Next Month at This Price
  3. Marshall Bromley 450 Launched in India With Up to 40-Hour Battery Life
  4. Xiaomi 17 Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  5. Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s Will Feature This New Colour Technology
  6. Jio Users Can Get Free Incoming SMS Abroad Using Wi-Fi Calling
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C100i Spotted on NBTC Certification Database as Key Features Surface Online via Retailer Listings
  2. Huawei MatePad SE 11 Price in India Revealed as Company Confirms Imminent Launch in the Country
  3. Marshall Bromley 450 Launched in India With 360-Degree Sound, Up to 40-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
  4. Oppo Find X9s Pro Reportedly Bags 3C Certification Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications
  5. Itel Unveils Zeno AI Weaver Voice Recorder in India With Up to 40 Hours Recording Capacity, Live Transcription
  6. UK Parliamentary Committee Seeks Temporary Ban on Crypto Donations Over Foreign Influence Risks
  7. Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch it Online
  8. Google’s Personal Intelligence Is Now Rolling Out to More Users
  9. Dreame L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum With 19,000Pa Vormax Suction Launched in India, Dreame D20 Ultra Tags Along
  10. Fourth Floor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »