Poco X8 Pro was recently launched in India, entering a competitive mid-range segment where the Realme 16 Pro, introduced earlier this year, and the OnePlus Nord 5, which debuted in July 2025, are already established options. All three smartphones target the Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 price range and offer AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, large batteries, and capable chipsets. The Poco X8 Pro focuses on fast charging and battery capacity, the OnePlus Nord 5 emphasises performance, while the Realme 16 Pro stands out with its high-resolution camera.

Poco X8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 5 vs Realme 16 Pro: Price in India

Poco X8 Pro: The Poco X8 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 35,999. It is available in Black, Green, and White colour options and will go on sale on March 23 at 12pm IST via Flipkart.

OnePlus Nord 5: The OnePlus Nord 5 is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants cost Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. It is offered in Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey finishes.

Realme 16 Pro: The Realme 16 Pro 5G costs Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB configuration is available at Rs. 36,999. It comes in Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and Orchid Purple colourways.

Poco X8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 5 vs Realme 16 Pro: Display, Software

Poco X8 Pro: The Poco X8 Pro 5G features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

OnePlus Nord 5: The OnePlus Nord 5 sports a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. It ships with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.

Realme 16 Pro: The Realme 16 Pro 5G packs a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,272x2,772 pixels, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,400 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0.

Poco X8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 5 vs Realme 16 Pro: Processor, Battery

Poco X8 Pro: The Poco X8 Pro 5G is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It houses a 6,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging support.

OnePlus Nord 5: The OnePlus Nord 5 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB storage. It packs a 6,800mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Realme 16 Pro: The Realme 16 Pro 5G is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging.

Poco X8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 5 vs Realme 16 Pro: Cameras, Dimensions

Poco X8 Pro: The Poco X8 Pro 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It includes a 20-megapixel front camera. The phone measures 157.53×75.19×8.38mm and weighs 201.47g.

OnePlus Nord 5: The OnePlus Nord 5 is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also features a 50-megapixel front camera. The handset measures 163.4×77×8.1mm and weighs 211g.

Realme 16 Pro: The Realme 16 Pro 5G carries a 200-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. It offers a 50-megapixel front camera. The phone is 7.8mm thick and weighs about 192g.

Poco X8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 5 vs Realme 16 Pro: Which Should You Buy?

The Poco X8 Pro is a good choice for users who want fast charging and a balanced camera setup at a competitive price. The OnePlus Nord 5 stands out for performance with its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a larger display. The Realme 16 Pro is suitable for buyers who prioritise a high-resolution camera and a large battery capacity.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the biggest battery?

The Realme 16 Pro has the largest battery at 7,000mAh, followed by the OnePlus Nord 5 and Poco X8 Pro.

2. Which smartphone has the best performance?

The OnePlus Nord 5, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, delivers the strongest performance among the three.

3. Which phone is best for photography?

The Realme 16 Pro, with its 200-megapixel primary camera, offers the highest resolution for photography.