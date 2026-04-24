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Realme 16T, Realme Watch S5 Bag SIRIM Certification; Global Launch Seems Imminent

Realme 16T could be equipped with up to 8GB of memory and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2026 12:42 IST
Realme 16T, Realme Watch S5 Bag SIRIM Certification; Global Launch Seems Imminent

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 16T is said to be in the works as a successor to the Realme 15T (above)

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Highlights
  • Realme 16T is likely to be positioned below the Realme 16 in India
  • Realme Watch S5 is expected to succeed the Realme Watch S2
  • Realme 16T is likely to be released in three different colour options
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Realme is expected to launch various products this year, and two such products that could be on the way are the Realme 16T and Realme Watch S5. It appears the official launch is not far away, as the devices have appeared on the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) certification website. Realme 16T is expected to debut as the successor to last year's Realme 15T. It is likely to be released in three colourways, and it could feature up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB built-in storage.

Realme 16T Linked With Model Number RMX5268

Both the Realme 16T and Realme Watch S5 have bagged Malaysia's SIRIM certification (via Xpertpick). The screenshot of the listing shared by the publication suggests that the Realme 16T is associated with model number RMX5268, and the Realme Watch S5 bears model number RMW2502. The certification hints that they will be launched soon in global markets, including India.

The Realme 16T already appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification recently. It is said to be launched in India in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. It could come in Aurora Green, Starlight Black, and Starlight Red colourways. The smartphone is likely to be positioned below the Realme 16 in the Indian market.

The upcoming Realme 16T could offer upgrades over the Realme 15T, which was released in September last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 20,999. The existing model has a 6.57-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC.

It also has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It carries a 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired charging and 10W reverse charging support. The Realme 15T has IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Realme Watch S5, on the other hand, is expected to succeed the Realme Watch S2, which was unveiled in 2024 for Rs. 4,999.

Realme 15T

Realme 15T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP69-rated design
  • Good battery life
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Not ideal for gaming
  • Tons of presinstalled apps
  • Inferior cameras
  • Short software update commitment window
Read detailed Realme 15T review
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Realme 16T, Realme 16T Specifications, Realme, Realme 15T, Realme Watch S5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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