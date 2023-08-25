Technology News

Realme GT 5 Design Revealed Ahead of August 28 Launch, to Get a Pro-XDR Display

Realme GT 5 is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 25 August 2023 11:22 IST
Realme GT 5 Design Revealed Ahead of August 28 Launch, to Get a Pro-XDR Display

Photo Credit: Weibo/ @Realme

Realme GT 5 seen in a silver colour variant

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5 will come with up to 24GB of RAM
  • The phone is expected to succeed the Realme GT 3
  • Realme GT 5 is confirmed to support 240W wired fast charging

Realme GT 5 is set to launch on August 28 in China. The handset is expected to succeed the Realme GT 3 that was released in March at the 2023 Mobile World Congress. It was equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 4,600mAh battery with 240W SUPERVOOC charging support. Regarding the Realme GT 5, the company has confirmed some features like the processor, memory, and battery details of the handset. Now Realme has also revealed the design of the upcoming handset and confirmed a few more key specifications.

In a series of Weibo posts, Realme revealed the design of the upcoming Realme GT 5. The back of the handset is made out of what the company calls a "miracle glass" (translated from Chinese), which they claim will offer an exclusive texture that is described as "liquid metal silver" (translated from Chinese).

Realme GT5 weibo realme inline Realme GT 5

Realme GT 5 official design render
Photo Credit: Weibo/ realme

 

Both the front and back panels are seen with curved edges and the camera island is seen as a slightly elevated platform towards the top half of the rear panel. The phone is teased in a "Flowing Silver Mirror" (translated from Chinese) colourway.

At the back, the triple rear camera sensors of the Realme GT 5 are placed in two vertically arranged circular slots in the top left corner of the back panel within the elevated camera island. Beside these is an LED flash unit, accompanied by a series of small LED panels, boxing in the embedded Qualcomm Snapdragon logo. The slightly curved front panel houses a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera.

The curved edges of the display on the Realme GT 5 come with 1.46mm ultra-narrow bezels. The phone also appears to be considerably slimmer than its preceding models. A USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a speaker grille are seen at the bottom edge of the handset.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 5 is also confirmed to come with a pro-XDR dynamic display that offers a refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 2000Hz, 1.5K resolution, and a PWM dimming rate of up to 2160Hz. The Realme GT 5 has already been confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 24GB of RAM and will also support 240W wired fast charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 5, Realme GT 5 specifications, Realme GT 5 design renders, Realme GT 5 launch, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Telecom Subscriber Base in India Grew Marginally to 1,173.89 Million at June End: TRAI
Google Vows Transparency on Ads, Says Will Provide More Data on Its Products as EU Content Rules Kick In

Related Stories

Realme GT 5 Design Revealed Ahead of August 28 Launch, to Get a Pro-XDR Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. You Can Now Send 'HD' Videos on WhatsApp for Android: Here's How it Works
  2. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
  3. Moto G84 5G Key Specifications Revealed, to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  5. Nokia 2660 Flip Now Available in India in Two New Colour Options
  6. Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Rolls Down to Lunar Surface from Lander: Watch Here
  7. Chandrayaan-3's ‘Pragyan’ Moon Rover Exits Lander to Explore Lunar Surface
  8. Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Begins Walk on Moon, Confirms ISRO
  9. OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testing Now Live for This OnePlus Handset
  10. TVS X Electric Crossover Scooter Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Ahsoka to Aakhri Sach: Top Movies and Web Series to Watch This Week
  2. Watch: ISRO Releases Video of Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Rolling Down to Lunar Surface From Lander
  3. WhatsApp HD Video Sharing Feature Rolls Out to Users on Android: How it Works
  4. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders to Start in India on September 2; Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Tesla Autopilot Investigation Will Be Resolved, Could Make Announcement Soon, Says US Agency
  6. Former US President Donald Trump Returns to X, Posts Mugshot; Elon Musk Calls it ‘Next Level’
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Tumbles Shortly After Seeing Gains, Most Altcoins Trade in Losses
  8. iPhone 15 Pro to Arrive in Blue and Gray Colour Options Instead of Gold and Purple: Report
  9. Realme GT 5 Design Revealed Ahead of August 28 Launch, to Get a Pro-XDR Display
  10. Google Vows Transparency on Ads, Says Will Provide More Data on Its Products as EU Content Rules Kick In
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.