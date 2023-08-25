Realme GT 5 is set to launch on August 28 in China. The handset is expected to succeed the Realme GT 3 that was released in March at the 2023 Mobile World Congress. It was equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 4,600mAh battery with 240W SUPERVOOC charging support. Regarding the Realme GT 5, the company has confirmed some features like the processor, memory, and battery details of the handset. Now Realme has also revealed the design of the upcoming handset and confirmed a few more key specifications.

In a series of Weibo posts, Realme revealed the design of the upcoming Realme GT 5. The back of the handset is made out of what the company calls a "miracle glass" (translated from Chinese), which they claim will offer an exclusive texture that is described as "liquid metal silver" (translated from Chinese).

Realme GT 5 official design render

Photo Credit: Weibo/ realme

Both the front and back panels are seen with curved edges and the camera island is seen as a slightly elevated platform towards the top half of the rear panel. The phone is teased in a "Flowing Silver Mirror" (translated from Chinese) colourway.

At the back, the triple rear camera sensors of the Realme GT 5 are placed in two vertically arranged circular slots in the top left corner of the back panel within the elevated camera island. Beside these is an LED flash unit, accompanied by a series of small LED panels, boxing in the embedded Qualcomm Snapdragon logo. The slightly curved front panel houses a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera.

The curved edges of the display on the Realme GT 5 come with 1.46mm ultra-narrow bezels. The phone also appears to be considerably slimmer than its preceding models. A USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a speaker grille are seen at the bottom edge of the handset.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 5 is also confirmed to come with a pro-XDR dynamic display that offers a refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 2000Hz, 1.5K resolution, and a PWM dimming rate of up to 2160Hz. The Realme GT 5 has already been confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 24GB of RAM and will also support 240W wired fast charging.

