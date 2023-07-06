Realme Narzo 60 5G series launched in India on Thursday. The lineup includes the base Realme Narzo 60 5G model and the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G. Both phones come with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and 5,000mAh batteries with SuperVOOC fast charging support. The models are offered in a shade of orange, which the company claimed is inspired by the colour of the Martian surface. It is accompanied by a lychee-like vegan leather back panel. The handsets are available for pre-order on Amazon India and will go on sale in the country later this month.

Realme Narzo 60 5G, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The base Realme Narzo 60 5G model is offered in Cosmic Black and Mars Orange colour options, while the Pro model is available in Cosmic Night and Martian Sunrise variants.

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Narzo 60 5G is priced in the country at Rs. 17,999, whereas the 8GB + 256GB option gets a price tag of Rs. 19,999.

Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G is marked at Rs. 23,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 12GB + 256GB variant is available for Rs. 26,999, and finally, the 12GB + 1TB storage option is priced at Rs. 29,999.

Pre-orders of both handsets will open today at 1 PM IST. The phones will go on sale on July 15 at 12 AM IST via Amazon during the Prime Day 2023 sale. As a pre-order offer, customers can get a Rs. 1,000 coupon with the Narzo 60 5G. Those purchasing the Narzo 60 Pro 5G using ICICI Bank or SBI Bank credit cards will get a flat Rs. 1,500 instant discount. The handsets will also be available for purchase on the Realme India website.

Realme Narzo 60 5G specifications, features

Realme's Narzo 60 comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) SuperAMOLED curved display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, an instant touch sampling rate of 1,000Hz, a peak brightness level of 1,000 nits, and a pixel density of 409ppi. The phone boots Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, the Realme Narzo 60 5G comes paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone has 8GB of physical RAM and the other 8GB is virtual RAM.

In the camera department, the Narzo 60 5G features a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and For selfies and video calling, there's a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The Cosmic Black option of the handset weighs 182 grams and measures 159.8mm x 72.9mm x 7.93mm in size. The Mars Orange option weighs a gram more owing to its increased thickness of 7.98mm.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G specifications, features

Featuring a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) SuperAMOLED curved display, the Narzo 60 Pro 5G comes with a refresh rate of 61-degree precision curvature. It also has a 1260Hz

instantaneous touch sampling rate and a 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. Out of the box, it runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of RAM. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G comes with 12GB of physical RAM, but it also offers another 12GB of dynamic RAM. One of the standout features of this phone is the availability of 1TB internal storage, which is definitely a segment first.

For optics, it is equipped with a 100-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel sensor. The camera unit also has an auto-zoom feature The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Narzo 60 Pro 5G has 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The Cosmic Night option of the model weighs 185 grams and because of its vegan leather finish, the Martian Sunrise variant weighs 191 grams.

