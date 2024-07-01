Technology News

Realme C61 4G Global Variant Price, Design Surface Online; Key Features Tipped

Realme C61 4G global variant may launch in India as the Realme Narzo N61 4G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 July 2024
Realme C61 4G Global Variant Price, Design Surface Online; Key Features Tipped

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C61 4G India variant (pictured) was launched in the country on June 28

  • Realme C61 4G global variant may have a squarish rear camera module
  • The Indian version of the handset features a rectangular camera island
  • The Realme C61 4G global variant could support 45W wired fast charging
Realme C61 4G was launched in India on June 28. An online report suggests that the global variant of the smartphone will be distinctly different from the Indian version. The handset is expected to feature a different rear camera module design. The report has shared a leaked live image of the Realme C61 4G global variant, which shows distinct design changes from the recently launched Indian model. The price of the purported global variant of the handset, alongside some of its key features, has also been suggested.

Realme C61 4G global variant price, design (expected)

The Realme C61 4G global version is expected to be priced at EUR 130 (roughly Rs. 11,700) in select international markets, according to a Passionategeekz report. The report included a leaked image of the handset with its retail box. The phone is seen in a black or dark grey colour option. It has a slightly raised, squarish camera module placed in the top left corner of the rear panel. This design, along with the placement of the cameras and flash units, is similar to the design of the iPhone 15 Pro models.

realme c61 4g global passionategeekz inline Realme C61 4G Global Variant

Realme C61 4G global variant leaked live image
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

This is distinctly different from the design of the Realme C61 4G Indian version, which has a rectangular camera island, with the dual rear camera units arranged vertically, in the top left corner of the panel.

The report added that the global variant of the Realme C61 4G is tipped to launch in India as the Realme Narzo N61 4G.

Realme C61 4G global variant features (expected)

The Realme C61 4G global version will feature an HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display with 320dpi pixel density, according to the aforementioned report. The handset is expected to be powered by a Unisoc Speedtrum T612 4G SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It is likely to ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

For optics, the global variant of the Realme C61 4G may come with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor. The phone will likely be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It is also said to feature a customisable dynamic button as well as an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The handset is also said to support air gestures and rain-sensitive smart touch technology that allows people to use the phone even with wet hands.

Notably, the Indian version of the Realme C61 5G starts at Rs. 7,699 for the 4GB + 64GB option. It sports a 6.78-inch 90Hz HD+ screen and a 32-megapixel main camera alongside a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone runs on a Unisoc T612 chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Sucharita Ganguly
