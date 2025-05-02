Technology News
Realme C75 5G Spotted on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List Hinting at Imminent Launch

Realme C75 5G has reportedly been listed on the Google Play Console with the codename RMX3943.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 May 2025 11:19 IST
Realme C75 5G Spotted on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List Hinting at Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C75 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset

Highlights
  • Realme C75 5G has reportedly been spotted on the Google Play Console
  • The listing implies that an imminent launch is on the cards for the phone
  • Realme C75 5G could run on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor
Realme C75 5G could launch soon as a new entrant in the company's C series. While details about its launch date are still under wraps, the handset has been spotted on various certification platforms, including the Google Play supported devices list and Google Play Console website. The alleged Google Play Console listing reveals the design and specifications of the Realme C75 5G. The listing suggests that the phone could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and will be equipped with  8GB of RAM.

Realme C75 5G Specifications (Expected)

The updated Google Play-supported devices list includes the unannounced Realme C75 5G with model number RMX3943. However, the listing doesn't shed any light on the specifications of the upcoming handset from Realme. 

Meanwhile, 91Mobiles discovered that the Realme C75 5G has been listed on the Google Play Console with the same model number, RMX3943. As per the database, the Realme phone is powered by a MediaTek MT6835 chipset with a peak frequency of 2.2GHz, which basically hints at the presence of a Dimensity 6300 processor.

The Realme C75 5G is reportedly listed with a Mali-G57 GPU and 8GB of RAM. In terms of software, it runs on Android 15. The listing also reveals that it wiwll sport an HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) display. 

The Google Play Console listing includes a photo of the Realme C75 5G. The image shows the handset in a black shade with almost the same design as the Realme C75 4G. The display appears to have a hole punch camera cutout and a thick bezel on the bottom. The rear panel features a rectangular camera island housing two sensors and an LED flash unit.

The 4G variant of the Realme C75 was unveiled in Vietnam in November last year with a price tag of VND 5,690,000 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 8GB + 128GB option.

The Realme C75 4G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone has an IP69-rated build and packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
