Vivo X300 Series Launching Today: Know Price, Features and Specifications

Here's all you need to know about the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro ahead of their global launch today.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 October 2025 06:00 IST
Vivo X300 Series Launching Today: Know Price, Features and Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo X300 series comes with a Zeiss-backed camera system

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 series is confirmed to include standard and Pro models
  • They could support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging
  • Both handsets will be powered by Dimensity 9500 chipset
The Vivo X300 series is all set to go official in the global markets today (October 30), comprising X300 and X300 Pro models. The handsets were introduced in China last week as the successor to the Vivo X200 series. The brand has teased several details about the handsets, including their chipsets, in the weeks leading up to the launch. The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are confirmed to be powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Here's all you need to know about the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, including their price, expected features and specifications ahead of their global launch today.

Vivo X300 Series Price, Colour Options (Expected)

The price of Vivo X300 in China starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 54,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 58,400). It is also offered in 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB versions are priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62.100), CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 65,900) and CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 72,900), respectively. The handset is expected to be sold in the global markets at a similar price point.

As per a tipster, the Vivo X300 will come in Halo Pink, Iris Purple, Mist Blue, and Phantom Black colourways.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro price in China begins at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 65,900) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Its 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations cost CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,600) and CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 83,300), respectively. There is also a 16GB + 1TB Satellite Communication Edition available, listed for CNY 8,299 (roughly Rs. 1,03,200).

The handset is tipped to come in four colourways — Cloud White, Mist Blue, Phantom Black, and Dune Brown.

Vivo X300 Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are expected to have similar specifications as their Chinese counterparts. The standard X300 model sports a 6.31-inch 1.5K (2,640×1,216pixels) flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It measures 7.95mm in thickness and tip the scales at 190g.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

For optics, the Vivo X300 has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel LYT-602 periscope telephoto camera. There is a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, too.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X300 include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C. The handset packs a 6,040mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

Vivo X300 Pro Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X300 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,216 pixels) flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has the same RAM, storage, chipset, and OS version as the standard X300 model.

For optics, the Chinese variant of the Vivo X300 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with OIS. The handset has the same front camera as the X300.

Connectivity options are also the same on the Vivo X300 Pro. It packs a 6,510mAh battery with the same 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Comments

Vivo X300 series, Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Price, Vivo X300 Pro Price, Vivo X300 Launch, Vivo X300 Pro Launch, Vivo X300 Features, Vivo X300 Pro Features, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Wallet Announces Support for Unlocking Mahindra e-SUV Using Smartphones

