Realme GT 5 Pro Camera Details Tipped, Might Feature a Periscope Zoom Camera

Realme GT 5 Pro could be powered by Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 August 2023 18:16 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT (above) is powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G SoC

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to debut alongside the vanilla Realme GT 5
  • It is expected to pack triple rear cameras
  • Realme GT 5 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.74-inch OLED display

Realme is reportedly working on a flagship smartphone named Realme GT 5 Pro. Realme has not confirmed the moniker and the existence of the new GT series smartphone yet, but ahead of it, a Chinese tipster has leaked the phone's rear camera details. The Realme GT 5 Pro is said to carry a Sony IMX9-series 1.14x-inch primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera setup is also tipped to include a new zoom camera. Qualcomm's yet-to-be-unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is expected to power the Realme GT 5 Pro.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the camera details of the Realme GT 5 Pro on Weibo. As per the tipster, the upcoming handset will have a Sony IMX9 1/1.4x main sensor with OIS and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to debut as a flagship offering alongside the vanilla Realme GT 5. It could be powered by Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The chipset would be an upgrade over the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Interestingly, the Realme GT Neo 6 and Realme GT Neo 6 Pro are also rumoured to run on the same SoC.

Realme GT 5 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.74-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, the handset could pack a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main rear camera, which could be the Sony IMX9 series sensor. 

The purported Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to have two variants with two batteries and fast charging capacities. The variant with a 4,600mAh battery might support 240W, while the variant with a 5,200mAh battery is said to support 150W charging.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
