Realme is reportedly working on a flagship smartphone named Realme GT 5 Pro. Realme has not confirmed the moniker and the existence of the new GT series smartphone yet, but ahead of it, a Chinese tipster has leaked the phone's rear camera details. The Realme GT 5 Pro is said to carry a Sony IMX9-series 1.14x-inch primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera setup is also tipped to include a new zoom camera. Qualcomm's yet-to-be-unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is expected to power the Realme GT 5 Pro.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the camera details of the Realme GT 5 Pro on Weibo. As per the tipster, the upcoming handset will have a Sony IMX9 1/1.4x main sensor with OIS and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to debut as a flagship offering alongside the vanilla Realme GT 5. It could be powered by Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The chipset would be an upgrade over the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Interestingly, the Realme GT Neo 6 and Realme GT Neo 6 Pro are also rumoured to run on the same SoC.

Realme GT 5 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.74-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, the handset could pack a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main rear camera, which could be the Sony IMX9 series sensor.

The purported Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to have two variants with two batteries and fast charging capacities. The variant with a 4,600mAh battery might support 240W, while the variant with a 5,200mAh battery is said to support 150W charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.