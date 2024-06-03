Technology News

Realme GT 6 Global Launch Date Set for June 20; to be Unveiled in India on Same Day

Realme GT 6 is expected to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 6 which launched in China in May.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2024 12:09 IST
Realme GT 6 Global Launch Date Set for June 20; to be Unveiled in India on Same Day

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6 will be available in India via Flipkart

Highlights
  • Realme GT 6 could feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The smartphone may sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Realme GT 6 is likely to support 120W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Realme GT 6 is coming to India soon. The company has now confirmed the launch date of the smartphone. It is set to see a global launch. The upcoming smartphone is teased to be backed with AI features and is being promoted with the tagline "AI flagship killer." It is also expected to launch globally as a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 6, which was unveiled in China in May. Notably, the company launched the Realme GT 6T in India recently.

Realme GT 6 launch date

The Realme GT 6 will launch in India and globally on June 20 at 1:30pm IST. An official image confirming the launch date sports the Flipkart logo suggesting that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site.

A promotional image shared by the company's global X profile teases the design of the upcoming Realme GT 6. It appears to be similar to the Realme GT Neo 6. The rear panel appears to have a glossy finish with a dual rear camera system alongside an LED flash unit, placed in the top left corner.

Realme GT 6 specifications (expected)

Previous reports claimed that the Realme GT 6 is expected to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 6. It could, therefore, come with similar features and specifications. The phone may be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 120Hz 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen.

In the camera department, the Realme GT 6 is likely to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter at the back and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera in the front. The handset may also be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging, similar to the Realme GT Neo 6.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 6, Realme GT 6 India launch, Realme GT 6 launch, Realme GT 6 Specifications, Realme GT Neo 6, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nvidia Project G-Assist, an RTX-Powered Gaming AI Assistant for PCs Unveiled at Computex 2024

Related Stories

Realme GT 6 Global Launch Date Set for June 20; to be Unveiled in India on Same Day
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  2. Instagram Said to Be Testing 5-Second Unskippable Ad Breaks Feature
  3. AMD Unveils Ryzen 9000, Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors for AI PCs
  4. Realme GT 6 to Launch in India, Globally on This Date
  5. Google Pixel 9's Tensor G4 Chipset Details Revealed in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. AMD Ryzen 9000, Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors With AI Capabilities Unveiled
  2. Instagram Reportedly Testing 5-Second Unskippable Ad Breaks Feature
  3. Realme GT 6 Global Launch Date Set for June 20; to be Unveiled in India on Same Day
  4. Nvidia Project G-Assist, an RTX-Powered Gaming AI Assistant for PCs Unveiled at Computex 2024
  5. Asus ROG Ally X With AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 7-Inch 120Hz Display Launched: Specifications, Price
  6. Google Pixel 9's Tensor G4 SoC Leaked Benchmarks Suggest 8-Core Configuration, Over 1 Million AnTuTu Score
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Support Page Goes Live Suggesting Imminent Launch
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Android 15 Beta Update for Developers, Advanced Users Released: How to Download
  9. RBI, NIPL Working to Expand UPI to 20 Countries by 2028-29: RBI Annual Report
  10. Computex 2024: Acer Launches TravelMate P Series Laptops, Chromebook Plus Spin Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »