Realme GT 6 is coming to India soon. The company has now confirmed the launch date of the smartphone. It is set to see a global launch. The upcoming smartphone is teased to be backed with AI features and is being promoted with the tagline "AI flagship killer." It is also expected to launch globally as a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 6, which was unveiled in China in May. Notably, the company launched the Realme GT 6T in India recently.

Realme GT 6 launch date

The Realme GT 6 will launch in India and globally on June 20 at 1:30pm IST. An official image confirming the launch date sports the Flipkart logo suggesting that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site.

A promotional image shared by the company's global X profile teases the design of the upcoming Realme GT 6. It appears to be similar to the Realme GT Neo 6. The rear panel appears to have a glossy finish with a dual rear camera system alongside an LED flash unit, placed in the top left corner.

Realme GT 6 specifications (expected)

Previous reports claimed that the Realme GT 6 is expected to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 6. It could, therefore, come with similar features and specifications. The phone may be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 120Hz 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen.

In the camera department, the Realme GT 6 is likely to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter at the back and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera in the front. The handset may also be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging, similar to the Realme GT Neo 6.

