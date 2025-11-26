Poco F8 Pro Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs Xiaomi 17 Pro: Prices, Specifications Compared

Poco F8 Pro was launched in select global markets on Wednesday, joining the growing list of premium smartphones released this year. The Xiaomi 17 Pro, which arrived in China earlier in September alongside the Pro Max and standard Xiaomi 17 models, is one of its closest competitors. Meanwhile, the Realme GT 8 Pro, first introduced in China in October and now on sale in India, adds its own twist with a swappable rear camera module. With all three devices offering flagship-grade hardware but targeting different priorities, the choice depends on whether you value performance, camera versatility, battery life, or design.

Poco F8 Pro Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs Xiaomi 17 Pro: Prices

The 12GB + 256GB edition of the Poco F8 Pro is listed at $579 (roughly Rs. 51,700), and the higher 12GB + 512GB model comes in at $629 (roughly Rs. 56,100). It is sold in Black, Blue and Titanium Silver colourways.

In India, the Realme GT 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB model is available for Rs. 78,999. It is offered in Diary White and Urban Blue shades.

Realme has priced the GT 8 Pro at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 12GB + 256GB base model in China, while the 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB variants cost CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 53,000), CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000), and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 58,000), respectively, with the top-end 16GB + 1TB version priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 64,000). In China, the handset comes in Blue, White, and Green colour options.

Xiaomi has set the starting price of the 17 Pro at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62,300) for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB variants are listed at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 66,000), CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 69,700), and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,700), respectively. It is available in Black, Cold Smoke Purple, Forest Green and White finishes.

Poco F8 Pro Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs Xiaomi 17 Pro: Display, OS

The Poco F8 Pro has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 2510×1156 resolution and a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,500 nits peak brightness, and up to a 480Hz touch sampling rate, rising to 2560Hz in Game Turbo Mode. The screen offers 12-bit colour, DCI-P3 coverage, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, DC dimming, and Wet Touch 2.0. It also carries TÜV eye-care certifications and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The handset runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box. The Poco F8 Pro is certified with IP68 protection against dust and water.

The Realme GT 8 Pro has a 6.79-inch QHD+ (3136×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with a 94.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen delivers 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, 10-bit colour, 508ppi, and reaches 7,000 nits peak brightness, 2,000 nits in HBM, and 1,000 nits typical brightness.

It ships with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. Realme claims that the GT 8 Pro offers IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

Finally, the Xiaomi 17 Pro has a 6.3-inch 1.5K (2656×1220) AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, P3 colour gamut, 1-nit minimum brightness, and 3,500 nits peak brightness, protected by Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass. It also includes a 2.7-inch (904×572) AMOLED rear screen with up to 120Hz refresh, 120Hz touch sampling, the same P3 gamut, 1-nit minimum brightness, and 3500-nit peak brightness, also covered by Dragon Crystal Glass.

It is one of the first handsets to ship with HyperOS 3, based on Android 16. The Pro version of the Xiaomi 17 lineup has an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build.

Poco F8 Pro Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs Xiaomi 17 Pro: Chipset, Battery

The Poco F8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset built on a 3nm process. It is paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

A 6,210mAh battery powers the Poco F8 Pro, with 100W wired HyperCharge and 22.5W reverse wired charging included.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 8 Pro comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipsets coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 inbuilt storage.

Realme has fitted the GT 8 Pro with a 7,000mAh battery paired with 120W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro is also equipped with a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC with support for up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

The Xiaomi model packs a 6,300mAh battery, with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Poco F8 Pro Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs Xiaomi 17 Pro: Cameras, Dimensions

The rear camera system of the Poco F8 Pro has a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.88 aperture and OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.2, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2. On the front, it features a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Poco F8 Pro measures 157.49 × 75.25 × 8.0mm and weighs 199g

The Realme GT 8 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, Ricoh GR anti-glare coating, a 22mm focal length, and two-axis OIS. It is paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 200-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.6 aperture that supports up to 120x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

In terms of dimensions, the Realme GT 8 Pro measures about 161.80 x 76.87 x 8.20mm, and weighs up to 214g.

For optics, the Xiaomi 17 Pro model has a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary Light Hunter 950L sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support. At the front, it carries a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro measures 151.1 × 71.8 × 8.0mm in size and weighs 192g.

Poco F8 Pro Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs Xiaomi 17 Pro: Which Should You Buy?

The Poco F8 Pro is the best choice if you want flagship-level performance at a lower price, along with strong fast charging, a bright AMOLED display, and IP68 protection, though its cameras are less versatile. The Realme GT 8 Pro is ideal for those seeking the most advanced hardware, offering the best display, a powerful camera system with 120x zoom, and the largest battery among the three phones with 120W charging. The Xiaomi 17 Pro is suited for users who prefer a compact, premium design, Leica-tuned cameras, wireless charging, and the convenience of a secondary rear display.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the best overall performance?

The Realme GT 8 Pro delivers the strongest performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 16GB RAM, and top-tier thermal management.

2. Which model has the best camera setup?

The Realme GT 8 Pro leads with a 50-megapixel main sensor, 200-megapixel telephoto lens with 120x zoom, and versatile imaging. The Xiaomi 17 Pro is a close second with its Leica-tuned triple cameras.

3. Which phone has the best battery life?

The Realme GT 8 Pro offers the longest endurance with its 7,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging.

4. Which device is the most affordable?

The Poco F8 Pro is the most budget-friendly option, offering flagship-class specs at the lowest price.

5. Which phone is best for compact phone lovers?

The Xiaomi 17 Pro is the most compact and lightweight of the three while still offering premium hardware.

6. Which model has the best display?

The Realme GT 8 Pro stands out with its 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel and 7,000-nit peak brightness.