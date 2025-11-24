A 200-megapixel camera isn't essential, but it's a great asset for smartphone photography enthusiasts. It allows you to capture detailed shots and greater zoom flexibility without losing out on image quality. However, 200-megapixel cameras also demand more power from the processor and require more storage for each image. If mobile photography is your passion, many recent Android flagships come equipped with 200-megapixel cameras, giving you plenty of options to choose from.

Here's a curated list of the best smartphones in India currently featuring 200-megapixel cameras. We have included their key features, pricing, and colour options to help you pick one based on your preferences and budget.

Best Mobile Phones With a 200-Megapixel Cameras

Realme GT 8 Pro

The Realme GT 8 Pro is a capable option for camera enthusiasts in the flagship Android space. It features a Ricoh GR-tuned triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 120x digital zoom. The setup also includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens.

On the front, the Realme GT 8 Pro features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and has a 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,136 pixels) BOE Q10 Flexible AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The Realme GT 8 Pro houses a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. The device has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.79-inch QHD+ screen, up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, Up to 512GB Storage

Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 200-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired charging

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India

Price of Realme GT 8 Pro starts at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant in India with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 78,999. It is available in Diary White and Urban Blue colourways.

Vivo V60e

The Vivo V60e, launched in October this year, is a mid-range smartphone featuring a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS, 30x zoom, and 85mm portrait capabilities. It also includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens. This is a good option for photography enthusiasts in its segment.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo V60e has a 50-megapixel front-facing shooter with AI Aura Light Portrait support. It runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 and features a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Vivo V60e sports a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It has an IP68 + IP69 rated build for dust and water resistance as well.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch screen, up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, Up to 256GB Storage

Rear Cameras: Dual rear cameras, 200-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (secondary)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 90W wired charging

Vivo V60e Price in India

The Vivo V60e is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 31,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. It is offered in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colourways.

Oppo Find X9 Pro

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is another strong contender in the flagship Android smartphone segment, with a 200-megapixel telephoto lens. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

For selfies and video calls, the Oppo Find X9 Pro has a 50-megapixel front camera. It ships with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and has a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset alongside 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro has a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The handset also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

Key Specifications

Display:6.78-inch, AMOLED, LTPO, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

RAM and Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB storage

Rear Cameras: Triple rear camera, 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (ultrawide), 200-megapixel (telephoto)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 7,500mAh, 80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Oppo Find X9 Pro Price in India

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. You can get the device in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal shades.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a premium flagship that stands out for its camera capabilities. It features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with 2x in-sensor zoom. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

On the front, the Galaxy S25 Ultra sports has a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It sports a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with up to 120 variable refresh rate.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W (wired) charging support, fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (15W) and Wireless PowerShare support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, QHD+ resolution

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, Up to 1TB storage

Rear Cameras: Quad rear camera, 200-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (telephoto)

Front Camera: 12-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W wired and 25W wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India

Price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option in India. Meanwhile, the 512GB and 1TB variants with the same amount of RAM are priced at Rs. 1,41,999 and Rs. 1,65,999, respectively. It is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, and Titanium Whitesilver colours.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also offered in Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold online exclusive colour options through the Samsung store.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is another ideal option for users seeking top-tier mobile photography. It has a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 200-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (1,220x2,712 pixels) and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It carries a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W charging. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, Up to 512GB storage

Rear Cameras: Triple rear camera, 200-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultrawide), 2-megapixel (macro)

Front Camera: 16-megapixel

Battery: 5,100mAh, 67W wired

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. It is available in Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black colour options.