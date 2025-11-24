Technology News
English Edition

Best Smartphones With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Realme GT 8 Pro, Vivo V60e, Oppo Find X9 Pro and More

Vivo V60e has a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS, 30x zoom, and 85mm portrait capabilities.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 November 2025 19:46 IST
Best Smartphones With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Realme GT 8 Pro, Vivo V60e, Oppo Find X9 Pro and More

Best Mobile Phones With 200-Megapixel Camera: Top picks include the Oppo Find X9 and Realme GT 8 Pro

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 Pro features a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a quad rear camera setup
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display
Advertisement

A 200-megapixel camera isn't essential, but it's a great asset for smartphone photography enthusiasts. It allows you to capture detailed shots and greater zoom flexibility without losing out on image quality. However, 200-megapixel cameras also demand more power from the processor and require more storage for each image. If mobile photography is your passion, many recent Android flagships come equipped with 200-megapixel cameras, giving you plenty of options to choose from.

Here's a curated list of the best smartphones in India currently featuring 200-megapixel cameras. We have included their key features, pricing, and colour options to help you pick one based on your preferences and budget.

Best Mobile Phones With a 200-Megapixel Cameras

Realme GT 8 Pro

The Realme GT 8 Pro is a capable option for camera enthusiasts in the flagship Android space. It features a Ricoh GR-tuned triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 120x digital zoom. The setup also includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens.

realme gt 8 pro cameras gadgets 360

On the front, the Realme GT 8 Pro features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and has a 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,136 pixels) BOE Q10 Flexible AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The Realme GT 8 Pro houses a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. The device has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.79-inch QHD+ screen, up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, Up to 512GB Storage
  • Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 200-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired charging

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India

Price of Realme GT 8 Pro starts at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant in India with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 78,999. It is available in Diary White and Urban Blue colourways.

Vivo V60e

The Vivo V60e, launched in October this year, is a mid-range smartphone featuring a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS, 30x zoom, and 85mm portrait capabilities. It also includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens. This is a good option for photography enthusiasts in its segment.

vivo v60e 2

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo V60e has a 50-megapixel front-facing shooter with AI Aura Light Portrait support. It runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 and features a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Vivo V60e sports a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It has an IP68 + IP69 rated build for dust and water resistance as well.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch screen, up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, Up to 256GB Storage
  • Rear Cameras: Dual rear cameras, 200-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (secondary)
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,500mAh, 90W wired charging

Vivo V60e Price in India

The Vivo V60e is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 31,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. It is offered in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colourways.

Oppo Find X9 Pro

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is another strong contender in the flagship Android smartphone segment, with a 200-megapixel telephoto lens. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

For selfies and video calls, the Oppo Find X9 Pro has a 50-megapixel front camera. It ships with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and has a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset alongside 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

oppo find x9 pro design overall gadgets 360  

The Oppo Find X9 Pro has a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The handset also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

Key Specifications

  • Display:6.78-inch, AMOLED, LTPO, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: Triple rear camera, 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (ultrawide), 200-megapixel (telephoto)
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,500mAh, 80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Oppo Find X9 Pro Price in India 

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. You can get the device in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal shades. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a premium flagship that stands out for its camera capabilities. It features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with 2x in-sensor zoom. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

On the front, the Galaxy S25 Ultra sports has a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It sports a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with up to 120 variable refresh rate. 

galaxy s25 ultra review3

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W (wired) charging support, fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (15W) and Wireless PowerShare support. 

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, QHD+ resolution
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, Up to 1TB storage
  • Rear Cameras: Quad rear camera, 200-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (telephoto)
  • Front Camera: 12-megapixel
  • Battery:  5,000mAh, 45W wired and 25W wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India

Price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option in India. Meanwhile, the 512GB and 1TB variants with the same amount of RAM are priced at Rs. 1,41,999 and Rs. 1,65,999, respectively. It is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, and Titanium Whitesilver colours. 

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also offered in Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold online exclusive colour options through the Samsung store. 

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is another ideal option for users seeking top-tier mobile photography. It has a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 200-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

13 pro note redmi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
Photo Credit: Redmi

 

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (1,220x2,712 pixels) and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It carries a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W charging. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. 

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, Up to 512GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: Triple rear camera, 200-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultrawide), 2-megapixel (macro)
  • Front Camera: 16-megapixel
  • Battery:  5,100mAh, 67W wired

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Price in India 

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. It is available in Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black colour options.

Vivo V60e

Vivo V60e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good portrait photography
  • Impressive battery life
  • Bad
  • Insufficient outdoor brightness
  • Significant bloatware
Read detailed Vivo V60e review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, IP69-rated design
  • Interchangeable camera deco
  • Good for gaming
  • 144Hz high-refresh rate display
  • Capable 200MP telephoto camera
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging
  • Smooth and lag-free UI
  • Ricoh mode is fun
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from system apps
  • Noisy low-light video
  • Average low-light ultrawide performance
Read detailed Realme GT 8 Pro review
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,136 pixels
OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh-new IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant display with skinny bezel
  • Smooth software experience
  • Feature-rich software with useful AI add-ons
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging speeds
  • Impressive overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Teleconverter mount blocks access to other cameras
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Vivo V60e, Realme GT 8 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Samsung, Redmi, Vivo, 200 Megapixel Camera, Best Camera Phones
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Explains How AI Can Help You Find Better Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
Honor 500 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Honor 500: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Best Smartphones With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Realme GT 8 Pro, Vivo V60e, Oppo Find X9 Pro and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R Will Launch in India on This Date Alongside Pad Go 2
  2. Black Friday Sale: Check Discounts on These iPhone 16 Models on Vijay Sales
  3. Anthropic Tipped to Launch the Claude Opus 4.5 AI Model This Week
  4. Honor 500 Pro, Honor 500 Launched With 8,000mAh Battery: See Price
  5. Moto G57 Power With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-600 Camera Launched in India
  6. Nano Banana Pro AI Model Integrated Into Adobe Photoshop and Firefly
  7. Google Explains How AI Can Help You Find Better Black Friday Deals
  8. Huawei Watch GT 6, Watch GT 6 Pro Launched in India At This Price
  9. Tim Cook to Remain Apple CEO Till 'At Least' Mid-2026
  10. Realme C85 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut Alongside OnePlus Pad Go 2
  2. Nubia Fold, Nubia Flip 3 Leaked Renders Reveal Design and Colour Options
  3. Gemini 3-Powered Nano Banana Pro AI Model Integrated Into Adobe Photoshop, Firefly
  4. Red Magic 11 Air Listed on TENAA Database With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera
  5. Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro, Watch GT 6 Launched in India With Up To 21 Days Battery Life, IP69 Rating: Price, Features
  6. Google Explains How AI Can Help You Find Better Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
  7. Honor 500 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Honor 500: Price, Specifications
  8. Vivo S50 Series Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Debut; Will Arrive With Sony IMX882 Sensor
  9. Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Is Starting AI5 Chip Tape Out, to Scale AI Chipset Development
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Feature Perplexity AI Alongside Bixby For More Complex Tasks, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »