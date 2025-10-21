Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics, 7,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Realme GT 8: Price, Specifications

Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics, 7,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Realme GT 8: Price, Specifications

Realme GT 8 series is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 October 2025 14:29 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics, 7,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Realme GT 8: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 8 series is equipped with a triple rear camera unit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 series includes two smartphones
  • Realme GT 8 Pro and GT 8 is offered in three colourways
  • The Realme GT 8 lineup is yet to launch in India
Advertisement

Realme GT 8 Pro was launched in China on Tuesday, alongside the Realme GT 8, during a launch event held by the Chinese smartphone maker. The Realme GT 8 Pro model is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with an R1 X graphics chip. It is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 2K resolution display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It has IP69+IP68+IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. Both of these handsets are equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Realme GT Series Price, Availability

Realme GT 8 Pro price starts at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 50,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. On the other hand, the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage models are priced at CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 53,000), CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 56,000), and CNY 4,699 (about Rs. 58,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line option offers 16GB RAM + 1TB storage and costs CNY 5,199 (about Rs. 64,000).

Coming to the standard model, the base model of the Realme GT 8, with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, is priced at CNY 2,899 (about Rs. 36,000). Meanwhile, the higher-end options with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage cost CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 40,000), CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 42,000), CNY 3,599 (about Rs. 45,000), and CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 51,000), respectively.

Both phones will be available in China via the company's online store. The Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 are offered in Blue, White, and Green colourways.

Realme GT 8 Series Specifications, Features

The Realme GT 8 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Realme UI 7.0. It sports a 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,136 pixels) AMOLED flexible display with a claimed peak brightness of 7,000 nits, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, 508 ppi pixel density, and 3,200Hz touch sampling rate. It also supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 100 percent sRGB. Both standard and Pro models feature identical displays with the same specifications.

Both handsets, the Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro, are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. However, while the Pro model features a UFS 4.1 type storage, the standard option is equipped with a UFS 4.0 storage. Both handsets pack 7,000mAh batteries. The Pro and standard models support 120W and 100W wired fast charging, too.

For optics, the Realme GT 8 series carries a triple-rear camera unit. The Pro model features a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) Ricoh GR anti-glare primary camera with 22mm focal length, and two-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.6) telephoto camera with up to 120x digital zoom capabilities. On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 8 is equipped with a similar 50-megapixel primary rear camera with a 24mm focal length. However, it gets an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) telephoto shooter. It also features a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera. Both handsets support 8K resolution video recording at 30 fps.

The Realme GT 8 series features an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support for security. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an electronic compass, an acceleration sensor, a gyroscope, and a hall sensor. Both support Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 7, and NFC for connectivity. The Realme GT 8 Pro measures about 161.80x76.87x8.30mm in dimensions, and weighs up to 218g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro price, Realme GT 8 Pro specifications, Realme GT 8 Pro launch, Realme GT 8 price, Realme GT 8 specifications, Realme GT 8 launch, Realme GT 8 Series, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iQOO 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Features, Price and Specifications Compared
Jio Updates Business Broadband Plans With JioCloud Storage: See Price, Benefits

Related Stories

Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics, 7,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Realme GT 8: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics Launched: See Price
  2. iQOO 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50-Megapixel Cameras
  3. OnePlus 15 Battery Capacity, Charging Speed Teased Days Ahead of Launch
  4. Redmi K90 Pro Max Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch on October 23
  5. iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Lets You Tone Down Apple's Liquid Glass Design
  6. Diwali Blackout: How the AWS Outage Crippled Major Apps Across the World
  7. Sony WH-1000XM6 Review: The Best Just Got Better
  8. OpenAI Moves to Stop Celebrity Deepfakes on Sora After Public Backlash
  9. Jio Adds JioCloud Storage to Business Broadband Plans in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Diwali Blackout: How the AWS Outage Crippled Major Apps Across the World
  2. WhatsApp Blocks AI Firms From Offering Chatbot Access via WhatsApp Business API
  3. Jio Updates Business Broadband Plans With JioCloud Storage: See Price, Benefits
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics, 7,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Realme GT 8: Price, Specifications
  5. OpenAI to Stop Users From Generating Sora Videos of Celebrities Without Consent After Backlash
  6. Redmi K90 Pro Max Key Features Confirmed; Will Feature 6.9-inch Display, Periscope Telephoto Camera
  7. Microsoft Says Asus Determined Pricing for ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds Based on Features, Other Factors
  8. Anthropic Launches Claude Code on the Web, Lets Users Assign Parallel Coding Tasks
  9. OnePlus 15 Battery Capacity, Charging Speed Teased Ahead of October 27 Launch
  10. Realme GT 8 Colourways Revealed Ahead of Launch; Confirmed to Feature 7,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »