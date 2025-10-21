Realme GT 8 Pro was launched in China on Tuesday, alongside the Realme GT 8, during a launch event held by the Chinese smartphone maker. The Realme GT 8 Pro model is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with an R1 X graphics chip. It is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 2K resolution display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It has IP69+IP68+IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. Both of these handsets are equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Realme GT Series Price, Availability

Realme GT 8 Pro price starts at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 50,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. On the other hand, the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage models are priced at CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 53,000), CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 56,000), and CNY 4,699 (about Rs. 58,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line option offers 16GB RAM + 1TB storage and costs CNY 5,199 (about Rs. 64,000).

Coming to the standard model, the base model of the Realme GT 8, with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, is priced at CNY 2,899 (about Rs. 36,000). Meanwhile, the higher-end options with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage cost CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 40,000), CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 42,000), CNY 3,599 (about Rs. 45,000), and CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 51,000), respectively.

Both phones will be available in China via the company's online store. The Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 are offered in Blue, White, and Green colourways.

Realme GT 8 Series Specifications, Features

The Realme GT 8 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Realme UI 7.0. It sports a 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,136 pixels) AMOLED flexible display with a claimed peak brightness of 7,000 nits, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, 508 ppi pixel density, and 3,200Hz touch sampling rate. It also supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 100 percent sRGB. Both standard and Pro models feature identical displays with the same specifications.

Both handsets, the Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro, are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. However, while the Pro model features a UFS 4.1 type storage, the standard option is equipped with a UFS 4.0 storage. Both handsets pack 7,000mAh batteries. The Pro and standard models support 120W and 100W wired fast charging, too.

For optics, the Realme GT 8 series carries a triple-rear camera unit. The Pro model features a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) Ricoh GR anti-glare primary camera with 22mm focal length, and two-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.6) telephoto camera with up to 120x digital zoom capabilities. On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 8 is equipped with a similar 50-megapixel primary rear camera with a 24mm focal length. However, it gets an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) telephoto shooter. It also features a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera. Both handsets support 8K resolution video recording at 30 fps.

The Realme GT 8 series features an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support for security. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an electronic compass, an acceleration sensor, a gyroscope, and a hall sensor. Both support Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 7, and NFC for connectivity. The Realme GT 8 Pro measures about 161.80x76.87x8.30mm in dimensions, and weighs up to 218g.