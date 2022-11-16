Technology News
loading

Realme GT NEO 3, Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Get Early Access Android 13-based UI 3.0 Updates

Realme GT Neo 3 users must ensure that they are on the latest firmware version to receive the updates.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 16 November 2022 20:43 IST
Realme GT NEO 3, Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Get Early Access Android 13-based UI 3.0 Updates

The updates are currently being rolled out in a phased manner

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 3 was earlier confirmed to get update in September
  • The updates are currently rolling out to limited Realme GT Neo 3 users
  • Realme is expected to launch Android 13-based updates for 30 smartphones

Realme GT Neo 3 and its 150W fast charging variant, the Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) have started receiving the Android 13-based UI 3.0 updates. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth on September 19 revealed the Android 13 Early Access roadmap for India which confirmed a list of 30 Realme smartphones that were eligible to receive their Android 13 updates. He had went on to confirm that the Realme GT Neo 3, Realme GT Neo 3 (150W), and the Realme GT 2 will be the first to receive the updates through the Android 13 Early Access program by the end of September.

However, it seems that the update has taken a little longer than predicted on the Realme GT Neo 3, and Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) with them finally rolling out in mid-November. The updates are currently being rolled out in a phased manner to limited Realme GT Neo 3 and Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) users. Meanwhile, a wider release of the update is expected soon.

In order to receive the updates, users on the Realme GT Neo 3 must ensure that they are on the latest firmware version number RMX3561_11.A.15, RMX3561_11.A.16. Meanwhile, users on the Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) should ensure that they have their firmware is updated to the latest one with the version number RMX3563_11.A.15, RMX3563_11.A.16.

The smartphone manufacturer advises users to install the latest update with caution as it is still a Beta version which may result in users running into errors. The Beta versions will undergo improvements to facilitate a 'more refined' and 'smoother experience' on the fully stable launch, confirmed the company.

Realme is also providing users the option to roll back to Android 12-based OS, if they wish to do so.

Realme also launched a Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition in May this year, sporting an orange coloured back to match the anime Naruto's theme. The smartphone's triple rear camera setup is surrounded by metallic silver colour next to the 'Hidden Leaf Village' symbol from the anime on the back. The limited edition of the handset was made available exclusively for customers in China.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT Neo 3, Realme GT Neo 3 (150W), Android 13, UI 3.0
Cristiano Ronaldo's First NFT Collection to Drop on Binance Later This Week
Featured video of the day
Best Budget Phone Under Rs. 15,000

Related Stories

Realme GT NEO 3, Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Get Early Access Android 13-based UI 3.0 Updates
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Send Money Using UPI Without Internet
  2. VLC Media Player Site Unblocked in India After Notice to Government
  3. Airtel 5G Rollout Expanded to Gurugram, Available in These 13 Locations
  4. Nvidia Partners With Microsoft to Build Massive AI Computer on Azure Cloud
  5. Biggest iPhone Plant Coming Up Near Hosur, to Employ 60,000 Workers
  6. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  7. Netflix Launches New Feature Allowing Users to Remove Devices From Account
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Plea Against Government's Takedown Orders Adjourned by Karnataka High Court
  2. Nvidia, Microsoft Working to Build Massive AI Computer Which Will Operate on Azure Cloud
  3. Netflix Launches New Feature Allowing Users to Remove Devices From Account
  4. iQoo 11 Legend Tipped to Be The Top-End Variant in iQoo 11 Series: Report
  5. Realme GT NEO 3, Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Get Early Access Android 13-based UI 3.0 Updates
  6. Cristiano Ronaldo's First NFT Collection to Drop on Binance Later This Week
  7. iPhone Supplier Foxconn Told to Hire Retired Government Workers in China: Report
  8. Oppo A1 Pro 5G With 108-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. FTX Creditors May Number Over 1 Million, Crypto Exchange's Bankruptcy Filings Show
  10. Oppo Confirms Next Find X Flagship Will Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Ray Tracing on Mobile Showcased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.