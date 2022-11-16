Realme GT Neo 3 and its 150W fast charging variant, the Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) have started receiving the Android 13-based UI 3.0 updates. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth on September 19 revealed the Android 13 Early Access roadmap for India which confirmed a list of 30 Realme smartphones that were eligible to receive their Android 13 updates. He had went on to confirm that the Realme GT Neo 3, Realme GT Neo 3 (150W), and the Realme GT 2 will be the first to receive the updates through the Android 13 Early Access program by the end of September.

However, it seems that the update has taken a little longer than predicted on the Realme GT Neo 3, and Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) with them finally rolling out in mid-November. The updates are currently being rolled out in a phased manner to limited Realme GT Neo 3 and Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) users. Meanwhile, a wider release of the update is expected soon.

In order to receive the updates, users on the Realme GT Neo 3 must ensure that they are on the latest firmware version number RMX3561_11.A.15, RMX3561_11.A.16. Meanwhile, users on the Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) should ensure that they have their firmware is updated to the latest one with the version number RMX3563_11.A.15, RMX3563_11.A.16.

The smartphone manufacturer advises users to install the latest update with caution as it is still a Beta version which may result in users running into errors. The Beta versions will undergo improvements to facilitate a 'more refined' and 'smoother experience' on the fully stable launch, confirmed the company.

Realme is also providing users the option to roll back to Android 12-based OS, if they wish to do so.

Realme also launched a Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition in May this year, sporting an orange coloured back to match the anime Naruto's theme. The smartphone's triple rear camera setup is surrounded by metallic silver colour next to the 'Hidden Leaf Village' symbol from the anime on the back. The limited edition of the handset was made available exclusively for customers in China.

