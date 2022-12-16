Realme 10s, the next smartphone in the Realme 10 series, was launched in China on Friday. The Chinese manufacturer had teased a December 16 launch for its budget handset earlier this month. The Realme 10s is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The device features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme 10s will run Android-12 based Realme UI 3.0 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is also available in Streamer Blue and Crystal Black colour variants.

The latest entrant in the Realme 10 series comes after the company had already launched the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 5G, and the Realme 10 4G in various markets. Only the Realme 10 Pro series is available in India at the moment.

Realme 10s price, availability

Pricing for the Realme 10s starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 13,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage version, and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage version. Both variants are available to buy on Realme's online store in China, in Streamer Blue and Crystal Black colour variants.

The Shenzhen-based phone manufacturer is yet to announce plans to release the smartphone in India and other markets. Currently, only the Realme 10 Pro 5G and the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G are available for purchase in the country.

Realme 10s specifications

The Realme 10s runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and features a dual-SIM slot. The handset sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, with 1,080x2,408 pixel resolution, with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, accompanied by 8GB of RAM.

The Realme 10s has a dual camera system at the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter. The handset comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options and also has a microSD slot for expandable storage.

The handset also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the right side and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 33W fast charging. The Realme 10s has a thickness of 8.1mm and weighs 191 grams.

