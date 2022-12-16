Technology News
Realme 10s With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in China: Price, Specifications

Realme 10s pricing starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 13,000) and the handset will be sold in two colour variants.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 16 December 2022 12:10 IST
Realme 10s With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in China: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme 10s is now available to buy online in China

  • Realme 10s does not have an official India release date yet
  • The handset features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display panel
  • Realme10s is available in 128GB and 256GB storage options

Realme 10s, the next smartphone in the Realme 10 series, was launched in China on Friday. The Chinese manufacturer had teased a December 16 launch for its budget handset earlier this month. The Realme 10s is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The device features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme 10s will run Android-12 based Realme UI 3.0 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is also available in Streamer Blue and Crystal Black colour variants.

The latest entrant in the Realme 10 series comes after the company had already launched the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 5G, and the Realme 10 4G in various markets. Only the Realme 10 Pro series is available in India at the moment.

Realme 10s price, availability

Pricing for the Realme 10s starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 13,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage version, and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage version. Both variants are available to buy on Realme's online store in China, in Streamer Blue and Crystal Black colour variants.

The Shenzhen-based phone manufacturer is yet to announce plans to release the smartphone in India and other markets. Currently, only the Realme 10 Pro 5G and the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G are available for purchase in the country.

Realme 10s specifications

The Realme 10s runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and features a dual-SIM slot. The handset sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, with 1,080x2,408 pixel resolution, with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, accompanied by 8GB of RAM.

The Realme 10s has a dual camera system at the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter. The handset comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options and also has a microSD slot for expandable storage.

The handset also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the right side and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 33W fast charging. The Realme 10s has a thickness of 8.1mm and weighs 191 grams.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 10s, Realme, Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Realme 10 Pro 5G Goes on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications, Launch Offers
