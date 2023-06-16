Technology News

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G and Motorola Edge 40 pricing in India starts at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2023 18:35 IST
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 11 Pro Plus (left) and the Motorola Edge 40

Highlights
  • Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera
  • The Motorola Edge 40 offers support for 68W TurboPower wired charging
  • Realme 11 Pro+ and Motorola Edge 40 are sold in three colour options

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G was launched in India earlier this month, a few weeks after the Motorola Edge 40 made its debut in the country. These smartphones are powered by chipsets from MediaTek and are equipped with AMOLED displays with high refresh rates. They are also equipped with high resolution primary cameras, and feature batteries with support for fast charging over a USB Type-C port. Both handsets were launched in China before they arrived in the Indian market. They are sold in various RAM and storage configurations.

We've compared the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G price in India and specifications with one of its most noteworthy competitors, the Motorola Edge 40.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G price in India is set at Rs. 27,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. It is sold in Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige colour options.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 40 is priced at Rs. 29,999 and the phone is available in a single storage configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This handset is also available in three colour options — Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, and Nebula Green.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Specification

Both the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G and the Motorola Edge 40 are dual-SIM (Nano) smartphones that run on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 and the MyUX on top, respectively. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) curved AMOLED screen, while the Motorola smartphone has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) pOLED display.

Under the hood, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, while the Motorola Edge 40 runs on a Dimensity 8020 chipset. They are both equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Meanwhile, the dual rear camera setup on the Motorola Edge 40 comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Both smartphones have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. This is faster than the 68W TurboPower wired charging support on the Motorola Edge 40, but the latter also supports 15W wireless charging. 

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 11 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 40 comparison
  Realme 11 Pro+
Realme 11 Pro+
Motorola Edge 40
Motorola Edge 40
Key Specs
Display6.70-inch6.50-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7050-
Front Camera32-megapixel32-megapixel
Rear Camera200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM8GB, 12GB8GB
Storage256GB256GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh4500mAh
OSAndroid 13Android Android 13
Resolution2400x1080 pixels2400x1080 pixels
Realme 11 Pro+

Realme 11 Pro+

  • Good
  • Excellent in-hand feel
  • Brilliant display
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, fast charging
  • Good front camera
  • Bad
  • Bloated software with ads
  • Rear cameras need better optimisation
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40

  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Immersive multimedia experience
  • Capable performance unit
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Wireless charging support
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras need more optimisation
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
