  Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With 50 Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Gets a Limited Discount in India

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Gets a Limited Discount in India

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2024 16:27 IST
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Gets a Limited Discount in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes in Glass Green and Glass Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.1
  • The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system
  • The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G carries a 16-megapixel front camera sensor
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G was launched in India on March 19. The smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired SuperVOOC charging. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone was introduced in the country in two storage variants. Currently, as part of its Realme Savings Day sale, the company is offering the handset with up to Rs. 3,000 discounts. The discount is valid for a limited 12-hour period, starting from Thursday 12 noon to midnight.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G limited-time price in India, availability 

The 8GB + 128GB option of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G can be bought at Rs. 16,999, down Rs. 3,000 from the price of Rs. 19,999 during the limited-time offer. The 8GB + 256GB variant, on the other hand, is available during this time with a Rs. 2,000 discount coupon at Rs. 19,999. The offer is valid till 11:59pm IST on June 6 via Amazon and the Realme India website

During the Early Bird sale after launch, the 128GB and 256GB variants of the Realme Narzo Pro 5G were available in the country at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The phone is offered in Glass Green and Glass Gold colour options.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED screen and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with a Mali-G68 GPU, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.1. 

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. Meanwhile, the front camera houses a 16-megapixel Hynix Hi1634Q sensor.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. Connectivity options of the handset include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. It also carries an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G price in India, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Keep Might Reportedly Allow Users to Resize App Window on Android

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Gets a Limited Discount in India
