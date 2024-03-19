Technology News
Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 With 108-Megapixel Main Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2024 10:50 IST
Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 With 108-Megapixel Main Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G seen in a Vintage Green colourway

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC
  • The Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 ship with Android 14-based XOS 14
  • Both handsets also sport 32-megapixel front camera sensors
Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Infinix Note 40 were unveiled globally on Monday, March 18 alongside the Infinix Note 40 Pro and the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G handsets. The handsets are powered by MediaTek chipsets and come with support for up to 100W wired fast charging. The lineup also introduced Wireless MagCharge support with the Infinix MagKit that includes the MagCase or the magnetic phone case, the MagPad or the magnetic charging pad, and the MagPower or the magnetic power bank.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Infinix Note 40 price

Offered in Titan Gold and Vintage Green colour options, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is priced at $289 (roughly Rs. 24,000). Meanwhile, the vanilla Infinix Note 40 model is listed at $199 (roughly Rs. 16,500) and is available in Obsidian Black and Titan Gold shades.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G specifications, features

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,436 x 1,080 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based X0S 14.

For optics, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor with f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, alongside a 2-megapixel macro shooter, a 2-megapixel depth camera and an LED flash unit. The dual rear camera system supports 2K video recording. The front camera uses a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired All-Round FastCharge2.0 and 20W wireless MagCharge support. For security, the handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C, and NFC connectivity. The phone also comes with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Infinix Note 40 specifications, features

The base Infinix Note 40 comes with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It shares similar display, OS, RAM and storage specifications as the Pro 5G model. This model also has the same main camera as the Pro 5G handset alongside a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also shares battery and charging details with the Note 40 Pro 5G model. However, the Infinix Note 40 supports only 4G connectivity and has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2436x1080 pixels
Infinix Note 40

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2436x1080 pixels
Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2436x1080 pixels
Infinix Note 40 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2436x1080 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
