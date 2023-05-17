After its debut in China earlier this month, the Realme 11 Pro 5G series is all set to arrive in India as well. The phones will debut soon in the Indian market as the company itself has announced the launch timeline via its social media handle. The Realme 11 Pro 5G series comprises Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. The Chinese variants of both phones are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. Though Realme hasn't revealed any specifications of the Indian variants of phones yet, they are expected to carry the same features as their Chinese variants.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ specifications (China)

The Realme 11 Pro 5G series, including Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+, was launched in China on May 10. The smartphones feature 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) curved displays, which offer a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Both the handsets are powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, coupled with Mali-G68 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the Realme 11 Pro and the Realme 11 Pro+ ship with a dual camera unit led by a 100-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 sensor with Super OIS support, respectively. For selfies, Realme 11 Pro houses a 16-megapixel sensor while the Realme 11 Pro+ features a 32-megapixel sensor on the front.

Both smartphones are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, but the charging capacities are different. The Realme 11 Pro supports 67W fast charging and the Realme 11 Pro+ supports 100W charging.

