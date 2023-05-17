Technology News

Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Debut in June

Realme 11 Pro 5G series comprising Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ was launched in China earlier this month.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 May 2023 13:35 IST
Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Debut in June

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme 11 Pro 5G Series has already been launched in China
  • The smartphones will run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 skin
  • Realme 11 Pro 5G series in China features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display

After its debut in China earlier this month, the Realme 11 Pro 5G series is all set to arrive in India as well. The phones will debut soon in the Indian market as the company itself has announced the launch timeline via its social media handle. The Realme 11 Pro 5G series comprises Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. The Chinese variants of both phones are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. Though Realme hasn't revealed any specifications of the Indian variants of phones yet, they are expected to carry the same features as their Chinese variants.

Realme has announced the launch of its Realme 11 Pro 5G series in India. The smartphones are confirmed to make their India debut in June. The post doesn't reveal any further details on the phones, but it does suggest a circular camera module on the back. The company is yet to share the specifications and features of the upcoming phones in India. They are, however, expected to carry the same features as their Chinese variants.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ specifications (China)

The Realme 11 Pro 5G series, including Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+, was launched in China on May 10. The smartphones feature 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) curved displays, which offer a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Both the handsets are powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, coupled with Mali-G68 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the Realme 11 Pro and the Realme 11 Pro+ ship with a dual camera unit led by a 100-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 sensor with Super OIS support, respectively. For selfies, Realme 11 Pro houses a 16-megapixel sensor while the Realme 11 Pro+ features a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. 

Both smartphones are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, but the charging capacities are different. The Realme 11 Pro supports 67W fast charging and the Realme 11 Pro+ supports 100W charging.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 11 Pro

Realme 11 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 100-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Realme 11 Pro+

Realme 11 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro 5G series launch
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Zoom Invests in AI Startup Anthropic; Will Integrate AI Technology in Its Video Conferencing App

Related Stories

Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Debut in June
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Debuts Live Speech, Personal Voice and More for iPhone, iPad, Mac
  2. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G May Debut With This Price Tag
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  4. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Launch Date Set; Leaked Images Suggest New Features
  6. Vivo V29e With Dimensity 7000 Series SoC May Debut on This Date
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Series Likely to Launch on This Day
  8. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display, Quad Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Expected to Launch on This Date
  10. Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak Online: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG and TUF Gaming Laptops With Mid-Range Nvidia RTX GPUs Launched in India: All Details
  2. PVR-INOX Will Shut Down Around 50 Loss-Making Cinema Screens Over the Next 6 Months
  3. Hyundai Ties Up With Shell to Install Fast EV Chargers at 36 Dealerships Across India
  4. Fire-Boltt Shark Smartwatch With 1.83-Inch HD Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. Johnny Depp Returns to the Big Screen at Cannes Film Festival as Louis XV
  6. Bitcoin Ordinals Cross 7 Million Mark, Indian Web3 Insiders Say NFTs are Here to Stay
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Series Launch Set for May 24; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Teased
  8. Overwatch 2’s PvE Hero Mode Has Been Cancelled to Focus on Live Game
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price Leaked; 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Tipped
  10. China Shuts Down Over 1,00,000 Fake News Social Media Accounts, Ramps Up Content Cleanup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.