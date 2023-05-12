Realme C53 is expected to launch in India soon. The company is currently celebrating its five-year anniversary. To commemorate the same, Realme introduced a new Rainforest colour option for the Realme C55, which was launched earlier this year. The Realme C53, likely to be the next C-series Realme smartphone, surfaced online recently. A report recently suggested that a teaser for the phone had been leaked and it hinted at some key design elements and other features of the purported handset. Now, a tipster has leaked some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone and also hints at the probable price range of the phone in the country.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) shared in a tweet, details about the purported Realme C53. The tipster noted that the phone is expected to be offered in two colour options - Champion Gold and Mighty Black. The phone is also likely to launch in a singular storage configuration of 12GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The tweet added that the RAM would be divided into 6GB of physical RAM and 6GB of virtual RAM. According to the tipster, the phone will likely be priced between Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 11,000.

The Realme C53 is expected to feature a 6.74-inch display panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is said to be powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC. A dual rear camera unit on the smartphone is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.3-megapixel secondary sensor, according to the tipster.

The handset, as per the tipster, is expected to boot Android 13 out-of-the-box with Realme UI T Edition on top. The Realme C53 is also said to house a 5,000mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support.

Realme launched its Realme C55 handset in India earlier this year in March. The phone is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, and Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively for the 6GB + 64GB and the 8GB +128GB variants. The handset is currently offered in Rainforest, Rainy Night, and Sunshower colour options.

The C-series smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and EMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. It boots Android 13 with Realme UI skin on top. The Realme C55 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support.

