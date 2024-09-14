Technology News
English Edition

Realme Teases iPhone 16 Camera Control Button Clone; Won't Arrive on Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme's dedicated camera button is the second Apple-inspired feature from the company, after the Mini Capsule on the Realme C55.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 September 2024 13:21 IST
Realme Teases iPhone 16 Camera Control Button Clone; Won't Arrive on Realme GT 7 Pro

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Chase Xu

The new dedicated camera button won't arrive on the Realme GT 7 Pro

Highlights
  • Realme is bringing a Camera Control button clone to an upcoming phone
  • A senior executive has confirmed Realme GT 7 Pro won't feature the button
  • Realme's camera control button will also support some gestures
Advertisement

iPhone 16 series was unveiled by the company earlier this week at the company's latest hardware launch event, and Apple's latest handsets are equipped with a dedicated touch sensitive button called 'Camera Control' that allows users to quickly launch the camera and modify various settings before taking a photo. A week before the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to go on sale, Chinese smartphone maker Realme has already teased a similar button that will arrive on an upcoming smartphone that offers similar functionality.

Realme Teases 'Camera Control' Button Clone

In a video posted to Weibo on Friday, Realme VP Chase Xu shows off a new dedicated camera on an unannounced smartphone. The executive shows how users will be able press the button in order to launch the camera. Once the camera is loaded, the same button will allow users to zoom in and out and press it again to capture an image.

realme camera control clone chase xu weibo realme

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Chase Xu

 

While the Camera Control button clone is confirmed to arrive on an upcoming handset, it won't be the Realme GT 7 Pro, according to the executive who refuted reports suggesting that the company's next flagship smartphone would feature a touch sensitive button like the iPhone 16 series.

This isn't the first time that Realme has taken inspiration from features introduced by Apple. Last year, the company launched the Realme C55, a budget smartphone with a software feature called Mini Capsule, which clones Apple's Dynamic Island by showing notifications around the selfie camera. The feature is limited to displaying step counts, the weather and charging status, and doesn't integrate with third party apps.

While Realme has confirmed that the upcoming GT 7 Pro won't be equipped with the dedicated camera button, there's still no word on which phone will include the feature. If the Mini Capsule is any indication, it might eventually arrive on a midrange or budget smartphone.

Realme C55

Realme C55

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium-looking design
  • Bright 90Hz LCD panel
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good daylight imaging
  • 3.5mm headphone port
  • Bad
  • Lacks 5G connectivity
  • Software stutters and lags
  • Mini Capsule feature is half-baked
  • Too much bloatware, spammy notifications
  • Battery only lasts a day
Read detailed Realme C55 review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme, Camera Control, iPhone 16
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
X Said to Be Unlikely to Fall Under Landmark EU Tech Rules

Related Stories

Realme Teases iPhone 16 Camera Control Button Clone; Won't Arrive on Realme GT 7 Pro
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 14R With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Launched at This Price
  2. Xiaomi 14T Series May Launch With These Specifications on September 26
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPad (2021) May Go on Sale at This Price
  4. Here's How Realme's iPhone 16 Camera Control Button Clone Will Work
  5. Infinix Xpad With 11-Inch Display, LTE Support Debut in India: See Price
  6. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched
  7. Realme Pad 2 Lite With 10.95-Inch 2K Display Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Teases iPhone 16 Camera Control Button Clone; Won't Arrive on Realme GT 7 Pro
  2. X Said to Be Unlikely to Fall Under Landmark EU Tech Rules
  3. Redmi 14R With 13-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. OpenAI's Stunning $150 Billion Valuation Said to Hinge on Upending Corporate Structure
  5. iPad (2021) Tipped to Go on Sale for Less Than Rs. 19,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  6. Adobe Express Expands Its Platform in Eight Indian Languages, Adds New AI Features
  7. Infinix Smartphone With Just 6mm Thickness, Underwater Charging Capability in Development: Report
  8. What Roles do Liquidity Pools Play in Decentralised Finance (DeFi): Explained
  9. Infinix Xpad With 11-Inch Full-HD+ Display, LTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. eToro to Shut Down Nearly All Crypto Trading in Settlement With US SEC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »