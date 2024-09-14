iPhone 16 series was unveiled by the company earlier this week at the company's latest hardware launch event, and Apple's latest handsets are equipped with a dedicated touch sensitive button called 'Camera Control' that allows users to quickly launch the camera and modify various settings before taking a photo. A week before the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to go on sale, Chinese smartphone maker Realme has already teased a similar button that will arrive on an upcoming smartphone that offers similar functionality.

Realme Teases 'Camera Control' Button Clone

In a video posted to Weibo on Friday, Realme VP Chase Xu shows off a new dedicated camera on an unannounced smartphone. The executive shows how users will be able press the button in order to launch the camera. Once the camera is loaded, the same button will allow users to zoom in and out and press it again to capture an image.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Chase Xu

While the Camera Control button clone is confirmed to arrive on an upcoming handset, it won't be the Realme GT 7 Pro, according to the executive who refuted reports suggesting that the company's next flagship smartphone would feature a touch sensitive button like the iPhone 16 series.

This isn't the first time that Realme has taken inspiration from features introduced by Apple. Last year, the company launched the Realme C55, a budget smartphone with a software feature called Mini Capsule, which clones Apple's Dynamic Island by showing notifications around the selfie camera. The feature is limited to displaying step counts, the weather and charging status, and doesn't integrate with third party apps.

While Realme has confirmed that the upcoming GT 7 Pro won't be equipped with the dedicated camera button, there's still no word on which phone will include the feature. If the Mini Capsule is any indication, it might eventually arrive on a midrange or budget smartphone.