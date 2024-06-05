Technology News
Realme Narzo N63 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo N63 supports up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2024 15:56 IST
Realme Narzo N63 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo N63 comes in Leather Blue and Twilight Purple colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo N63 sports a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen
  • The handset comes with an IP54-rated build
  • The Realme Narzo N63 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Realme Narzo N63 was launched in India on Wednesday, June 5. The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core chipset, an AI-backed 50-megapixel main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging. It will be available for purchase later this month in two RAM and storage configurations. The phone is also claimed to offer the segment's only 'premium vegan leather' option. The handset succeeds the Realme Narzo N53, which was introduced in the country in May 2023. 

Realme Narzo N63 Price in India, Availability

The Realme Narzo N63 starts in India at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 8,999. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Realme India website, starting 12pm IST on June 10. The first sale will last till June 14

With a Rs. 500 coupon on the Realme site, the price of the Realme Narzo N63 will drop to Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,499, respectively for the 64GB and 128GB options.

The handset is offered in Leather Blue and Twilight Purple colour options and as the name suggests, the former is available in a vegan leather finish.

Realme Narzo N63 Specifications, Features

The Realme Narzo N63 sports a 6.74-inch HD+  (1,600 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 450 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC paired with Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128 GB onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo N63 has a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary rear camera sensor. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone also supports Air Gesture, Dynamic Button, and Mini Capsule 2.0 software features. 

The Realme Narzo N63 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The phone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5,0, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset gets an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Realme Narzo N63

Realme Narzo N63

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme Narzo N63, Realme Narzo N63 India launch, Realme Narzo N63 price in India, Realme Narzo N63 specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme Narzo N63 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
