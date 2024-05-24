Realme Narzo N65 5G is set to launch in India on May 28. The smartphone has been teased in a gold colourway with a glossy finish and a large, circular rear camera unit. The phone is already confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed more details about the upcoming handset. These include display, camera, battery, and charging specifications. Realme also revealed the likely price range of the phone in the country.

Realme Narzo N65 5G specifications, features (confirmed)

The Realme Narzo N65 5G is confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 625 nits peak brightness level, according to a Realme India microsite. The page shows the upcoming handset with a flat display and very slim bezels alongside a slightly thicker chin. It also has a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera. It will offer the Rainwater Smart Touch feature and is IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance.

Previously, the Realme Narzo N65 5G was confirmed to get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC. The official product page now confirms that the phone will ship with Android 14-based UI and house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. For optics, it will carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The handset is confirmed to measure 7.89mm in thickness and weigh 190g. It will also support up to 2TB storage expansion via microSD card.

Realme Narzo N65 5G price range (expected)

As per the specifications confirmed by the company, the Realme Narzo N65 5G appears to be a rebadged version of the Realme C65 5G, which is available at a starting price of Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 12,499, respectively.

A comparison chart on the official Realme Narzo N65 5G microsite confirms that the phone will compete with the likes of the Redmi 13C 5G, which is signified by the name "Competitor 13C" in the table. The Redmi 13C 5G starts in India at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499, respectively.

The Realme Narzo N65 5G will likely be priced in India at around the same range as the Realme C65 5G and the Redmi 13C 5G.

