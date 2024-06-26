Vivo T3 Lite 5G is set to launch in India this week. Ahead of its debut on June 27, the specifications and colour options of the smartphone have been leaked. It is the third smartphone in Vivo's T3 lineup, following the launch of Vivo T3 in March and Vivo T3x in April. While it was already confirmed to sport a Sony camera backed by artificial intelligence (AI), a recently surfaced report suggests more details about the handset's display, and chipset.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G specifications (leaked)

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G is expected to feature a 6.56-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Although information about its brightness has not been revealed, it is suggested to get a “high brightness display”. Like other budget offerings, its screen is teased to incorporate a waterdrop-style notch.

The smartphone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This chipset also powers other smartphones in the budget segment including Realme Narzo N65 and the Realme C65 5G. In terms of optics, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G may get a dual camera system at the back, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 AI camera, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for portrait photography. On the front, it is tipped to sport an 8-megapixel HD selfie camera.

For security, the phone will reportedly feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and offer an IP54 rating for protection against water and dust ingress. The handset is said to be 8.39mm thick and could weigh 185g. Backing the Vivo smartphone is said to be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G price in India (leaked)

Although no details about the Vivo T3 Lite 5G price in India have been revealed, Vivo says it will be India's “most affordable” dual 5G smartphone. As per a report, the handset may be priced under Rs. 12,000 in the country. The smartphone is said to be available in two colourways: Majestic Black and Vibrant Green.

