Apple’s MacBook Neo 2 Said to Launch With A19 Pro Chip and Touchscreen Display

An analyst claims that the MacBook Neo 2 is likely at least a year away.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2026 10:56 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched the MacBook Neo in select global markets last week

  • Apple may upgrade MacBook Neo with iPhone 17 Pro’s A19 Pro chip
  • MacBook Neo 2 could arrive with touchscreen and higher RAM
  • Apple may extend Neo branding to Apple Watch SE lineup
Apple's next-generation entry-level laptop could arrive with several hardware upgrades, according to a report based on predictions by Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with TF Securities International. The successor to the new MacBook Neo model is said to bring notable changes like increased storage and touchscreen support aimed at improving performance and expanding functionality, although the device is still expected to be some time away. The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled the MacBook Neo earlier this month, with the same chipset that powers the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

MacBook Neo 2 May Be Equipped With 12GB of RAM

Citing Kuo, MacRumors reports that Apple could upgrade the next entry-level MacBook Neo with the A19 Pro chip, the same processor that was introduced with the company's flagship iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. it is expected to replace the A18 Pro chip that is present on the first-generation MacBook Neo model.

Apple is also expected to increase the available memory on the MacBook Neo 2 to 12GB, up from 8GB on the first model, which could improve performance for more demanding workloads. The analyst has also suggested that the MacBook Neo 2 could feature a touchscreen display as well, with the touch layer integrated into the IPS panel to avoid increasing the laptop's thickness.

The report further notes that macOS may receive touchscreen-focused optimisation by the time the MacBook Neo 2 arrives, as Apple is anticipated to introduce a touchscreen-enabled MacBook earlier. Kuo adds that the next-generation MacBook Neo is likely at least a year away, and Apple's plans could still change before launch. Therefore, readers are advised to take all information with a pinch of salt.

Simultaneously, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple could extend its “Neo” branding to other affordable devices, potentially renaming the Apple Watch SE lineup as the Apple Watch Neo.

Apple introduced the MacBook Neo last week with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's A18 Pro chip, a claimed battery life of up to 16 hours, as well as a Magic Keyboard with a multitouch trackpad and Touch ID for biometric authentication. In India, it costs Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900 for the 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB variants, respectively. It is offered in Blush, Citrus, Indigo and Silver finishes.

MacBook Neo appeared on Geekbench recently, scoring 3,980 in the single-core test and 10,105 in the multi core test. In Gadgets 360's internal tests, the iPhone 16 Pro Max recorded 3,203 single-core and 7,846 multi core points, indicating broadly comparable performance on paper. Both devices run Apple's A18 Pro chipset.

