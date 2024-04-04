Technology News

Realme C65 features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2024 15:01 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C65 is offered in Black Milky Way and Purple Nebula shades

  • Realme C65 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0
  • It features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) display
  • Realme C65 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera
Realme C65 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC has been launched in Vietnam. Realme's latest C-series smartphone comes in two colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. The Realme C65 features a 6.67-inch display and offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The new smartphone flaunts dual rear cameras and houses a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The Realme C65 is expected to launch in the Indian market soon.

Realme C65 price

Price of Realme C65 has been set at VND 3,690,000 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model and VND 4,290,000 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB version. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at VND 4,790,000 (roughly Rs. 16,000). It is currently up for sale in Black Milky Way and Purple Nebula (translated from Vietnamese) colour options.

The Realme C65 is expected to launch soon in India. The 6GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage version of the handset is said to be priced below Rs. 10,000.

Realme C65 specifications

Dual SIM (Nano) Realme C65 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, TUV SUD certification, and 625nits maximum brightness. A 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers the phone, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and Mali G52 GPU. Realme is offering virtual RAM of up to 8GB as well.

A 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 79.5-degree field of view headlines an AI-backed dual camera setup on the back of Realme C65. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs up to 256GB of storage with the choice to expand further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 2TB).

Connectivity options on the Realme C65 include Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidu, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi and a USB Type-C port. It comes in an IP54-rated water-repellent build. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, light sensor, magnetic sensor and proximity sensor The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It comes with Dynamic Button and Air Gesture support as well.

Realme C65 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. With just 30 seconds of charging, the phone claims to provide 43 minutes of calling time. It measures 164.6x76.1x7.64mm and weighs around 185 grams.

Further reading: Realme C65, Realme C65 Price, Realme C65 Specifications, Realme
