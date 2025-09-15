Realme P3 Lite 5G has been launched in India. The new P series smartphone comes in three different colour options with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and up to 6GB of RAM. The Realme P3 Lite 5G carries a 6,000mAh battery unit with 45W fast charging support. It has a 6.67-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme P3 Lite 5G features a 32-megapixel rear camera, and the device offers an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Realme P3 Lite 5G Price in India, Availability

The Realme P3 Lite 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is listed for Rs. 13,999. It is released in Lily White, Purple Blossom and Midnight Lily colourways.

As a launch offer, Realme is selling the 4GB and 6GB RAM options of the Realme P3 Lite 5G for a discounted price of Rs. 10,499 and 11,499, respectively. The sale of the phone will begin on September 22 at 12:00am IST via Flipkart and Realme's online store.

Realme P3 Lite 5G Specifications, Features

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Realme P3 Lite 5G runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 120Hz touch sampling rate and 625 nits peak brightness.

The Realme P3 Lite 5G has a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, alongside up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The handset offers up to 18GB of virtual RAM as well. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB with a MicroSD card.

For optics, the Realme P3 Lite 5G has a 32-megapixel rear camera unit with an f/1.8 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance. The handset offers a 'Rainwater Smart Touch' feature for using the phone with wet hands.

Connectivity options on the Realme P3 Lite 5G include Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi. It boasts Hi-Res audio certification and includes speakers with OReality audio support. Sensors onboard include acceleration sensor, capacitive fingerprint sensor, flicker sensor, light sensor, and geomagnetic sensor.

The Realme P3 Lite 5G has a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It measures 165.70×76.22×7.94mm and weighs 197g. It has ArmorShell Tough Build and is claimed to have passed the Military-Grade Shock Resistance Test.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.