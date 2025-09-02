Realme 15T was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone packs a large 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W SuperVOOC charging. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 50-megapixel selfie camera, with support for 4K video recording. It comes with a 6,050 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber (VC) cooling system for heat dissipation. It also has IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Realme 15T Price in India, Availability

Realme 15T price in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. It comes in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium shades. The phone is currently available for pre-orders and will go on sale via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store and select offline retail stores starting September 5.

Buyers can get a Rs. 2,000 discount (for online purchases) on EMI transactions of select bank cards or a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on full swipe transactions. They can avail of a 10-month no-cost EMI plan wth zero down payment. Customers who pre-book the Realme 15T handset will get free Realme Buds T01 TWS earphones.

Meanwhile, offline shoppers can avail of a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on select bank cards, up to Rs. 5,000 exchange offer and up to nine months of no-cost EMI options.

Realme 15T Features, Specifications

The Realme 15T sports a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,372 pixels) 4R Comfort+ AMOLED display with up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate. The handset has a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

In the camera department, the Realme 15T has a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, as well as a 50-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. It is equipped with AI-powered features like AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, and AI Landscape.

For thermal management, the Realme 15T has a 6,050 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber (VC) cooling system, with 13,774 sq mm graphite sheet. The airflow cavity design of the handset helps hot and cold air circulate for optimised cooling, according to the company.

The Realme 15T packs a 7,000mAh battery with 60W SuperVOOC charging and 10W reverse charging support. It has an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The handset is claimed to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It measures 7.79mm in thickness and weighs 181g.