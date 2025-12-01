Technology News
Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 in India: iQOO Z10x 5G, Vivo T4x and More

Here are some of the best smartphones for gaming under Rs. 15,000, that won't burn a big hole in your pocket.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2025 19:34 IST
Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 in India: iQOO Z10x 5G, Vivo T4x and More

iQOO Z10x is priced at Rs. 13,499 for the base variant

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is set at Rs. 14,999
  • Realme P3 Lite 5G was introduced in September this year
  • Poco has packed a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset on the Poco M7 Plus 5G
When it comes to gaming smartphones, people generally think about premium flagships. However, there are many budget-friendly options in India right now, which offer a decent gaming experience without breaking the budget. They may not lead the chart with premium features, but they do offer a better balance by offering AMOLED displays, cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS) for sharper shots, long-lasting batteries. Handsets like the iQOO Z10x 5G, Vivo T4x 5G, Realme P3 Lite 5G, Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, and Poco M7 Plus 5G provide good gaming performance with smoother displays and capable chipsets with a budget of under Rs. 15,000.

Here are five top gaming smartphones under Rs. 15,000 that stand out in the segment for customers on tight budgets.

iQOO Z10x

The iQOO Z10x 5G is a suitable option if you are looking for a gaming-oriented budget handset. This Z series smartphone was launched in April this year with a 6.7-inch (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, alongside up to 8GB RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage.

iqoo z10x main big gadgets 360

On the rear, the handset has a dual camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor with autofocus and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. The iQOO Z10x 5G also features an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and includes dual stereo speakers. The handset has an IP64-rated build, which means it should be able to handle a few splashes.

The iQOO Z10x 5G houses a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It measures 165.70x76.30x8.0mm and weighs 204g.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch (1,080x2,408 pixels) 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM/Storage: Up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage option
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main sensor and 2-megapixel secondary camera
  • Front Camera: 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,500mAh with 44W fast charging

iQOO Z10x 5G Price in India

The iQOO Z10x is priced at Rs. 13,499 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations were priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499 (at launch), respectively. You can purchase the device in Ultramarine and Titanium colourways.

Vivo T4x 5G

The Vivo T4x 5G is another solid budget smartphone that follows the prerequisites for a basic gaming device. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back, it has a dual camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It features an 8-megapixel front camera. Other notable features include dual stereo speakers, MIL-STD-810H durability and an IP64 rating. It carries a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

vivo t4x 5g vivo 2

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  • RAM/Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 2-megapixel depth
  • Front Camera: 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,500mAh with 44W fast charging

Vivo T4x 5G Price in India

The Vivo T4x 5G was launched in India in March this year for a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. It is released in Marine Blue and Pronto Purple colourways.

Realme P3 Lite 5G

Realme P3 Lite 5G is the latest entry and is suited for those who want a gaming smartphone and a decent battery, and are on a tight budget. It has a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, alongside up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

realme p3 lite 5g

For optics, the Realme P3 Lite 5G has a 32-megapixel rear camera unit. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. This model has an IP64-rated build and has speakers with OReality audio support. It sports a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The handset has ArmorShell Tough Build and is claimed to have passed the Military-Grade Shock Resistance Test.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch HD+, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • RAM and Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 32-megapixel Front camera: 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,000mAh, 45W charging support

Realme P3 Lite 5G Price in India

The Realme P3 Lite 5G was introduced in September this year for Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available for Rs. 13,999. It is offered in Lily White, Purple Blossom and Midnight Lily colourways.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is another pick for your basic gaming needs without breaking the bank. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC and has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the rear, the phone has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor.

redmi note 14 se 5g Redmi Note 14 SE 5G

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G
Photo Credit: Redmi

 

Xiaomi's sub-brand has made available the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in a single 6GB + 128GB RAM storage configuration. It has a 20-megapixel front camera. The phone includes an IP64-rated build and dual stereo speakers backed by Dolby Audio. It houses a 5,110mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
  • RAM and Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 2-megapixel (macro)
  • Front Camera: 20-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,110mAh, 45W Charging

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is available in Crimson Red, Mystique White, and Titan Black colour options.

Poco M7 Plus

The Poco M7 Plus 5G is the fifth option in this list. This model includes a large 7,000mAh battery that will power your longer gaming sessions. The battery supports 33W wired fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging. It sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Poco has equipped this handset with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and offers an IP64-rated build.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch full-HD+ screen, up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, Up to 128GB Storage
  • Rear Cameras: Dual rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main)
  • Front Camera: 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 33W wired charging, 18W reverse wired charging

Poco M7 Plus 5G Price in India

The Poco M7 Plus 5G was launched in August this year with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 6GB+ 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. Buyers can get it in Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, and Chrome Silver shades.

Comments

iQOO Z10x 5G, Vivo T4x, Vivo T4x Price in India, Realme P3 Lite 5G, Poco M7 Plus, Poco, Redmi, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
