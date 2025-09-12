Technology News
Realme P3 Lite 5G Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 13 Launch in India

Realme P3 Lite 5G is set to launch in India on September 13.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2025 17:22 IST
Realme P3 Lite 5G Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 13 Launch in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P3 Lite 5G is expected to feature a dual-real camera unit

  • Realme P3 Lite 5G could pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • Realme P3 Lite 5G might weigh 197g
  • The phone could be available in three colourways
Realme P3 Lite 5G is set to debut in India on September 13, and the handset will be available in the country via Flipkart. Ahead of its launch, the e-commerce platform has already listed the Realme P3 Lite 5G, revealing the handset's full list of specifications and features. This information has been listed a day before it set to launch in the country, It was previously spotted on Flipkart's website with its pricing, storage variants, and colour options.

Realme P3 Lite 5G Full Specifications (Expected)

According to a listing on Flipkart, the Realme P3 Lite 5G will be a dual-SIM phone, which will run on Android 15. It will sport a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,604×720 pixel resolution, and 246ppi pixel density.

The upcoming Realme handset will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz, paired with an ARM G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage.

The listing suggests that the handset will come with a hybrid SIM card slot, which will also support a MicroSD card of up to 2TB.

For optics, the Realme P3 Lite 5G will carry a dual-rear camera setup, headlined by a 32-megapixel primary shooter with support for full-HD video recording. On the front, the phone will feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a hole-punch cutout. The handset will also feature a fingerprint sensor for security.

Realme P3 Lite 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. For connectivity, the handset will come with 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS support. The list of onboard sensors will include a proximity sensor, a light sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, an acceleration Sensor, and a G-Sensor. It is shown to measure 76.22×165.7×7.94mm in dimensions, and weigh about 197g.

Realme P3 Lite 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

This comes after the Flipkart listing of the handset revealed its pricing in India, along with its colourways and storage options, and a day before its official September 13 debut in India.

The price of the Realme P3 Lite 5G in India will start at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM variant. On the other hand, the top-end option with 6GB of RAM is said to be priced at Rs. 13,999 in the country. Both models appear with 128GB of storage. The handset could be offered in Lily White, Midnight Lily, and Purple Blossom colourways.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
