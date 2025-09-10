Realme P3 Lite 5G India launch date has been announced by the company. Ahead of the launch of the handset, the Chinese firm has listed the upcoming P series smartphone on its website, revealing its colour options and specifications. The Realme P3 Lite 5G is confirmed to arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and a 6,000mAh battery. The Realme P3 Lite 5G has a 32-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 6.67-inch display and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme P3 Lite India Launch Date, Colour Options

The upcoming Realme P3 Lite 5G is scheduled to launch in India on September 13. Realme has listed the phone on its website with Lily White, Purple Blossom and Midnight Lily colour options. It is confirmed to ship with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Realme P3 Lite 5G Specifications

The Realme P3 Lite 5G is confirmed to come with Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate and 625 nits peak brightness. It will have a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and up to 18GB virtual RAM.

For optics, the Realme P3 Lite 5G has a 32-megapixel rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It has IP64ratings for dust and water resistance. It will come with several AI features and offer the Rainwater Smart Touch feature that allows smooth operations with wet hands.

The Realme P3 Lite 5G is confirmed to feature a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 5W reverse charging support. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 54.1 hours of talking time and up to 833 hours of standby time on a single charge. It has a 7.94mm thick build. Realme claims that the new device is the slimmest smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery.