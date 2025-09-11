Realme P3 Lite 5G is set to launch in India on September 13. Just days ahead of its debut, the price of the Realme P3 Lite 5G has been revealed via a Flipkart listing. The handset is teased to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. It is also confirmed to arrive with a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. The Realme P3 Lite 5G is confirmed to be available in three distinct colour options with a 6.67-inch display. The new smartphone features a 32-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme P3 Lite 5G Price in India

Ahead of the scheduled launch on September 13, Flipkart has listed the Realme P3 Lite 5G on its website, disclosing its pricing in India, as well as RAM and storage details. As per the listing, the handset will be priced at Rs. 12,999 in the country for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is listed for Rs. 13,999.

The Realme P3 Lite 5G listing on Flipkart

Photo Credit: Flipkart

As per the Flipkart product page, customers will get up to 5 percent cashback on payments made using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Flipkart SBI Credit Card, while purchasing the Realme P3 Lite 5G. It is shown with a 'coming soon' tag, and the company is expected to reveal the sale date when it launches the handset on September 13.

Realme P3 Lite 5G Specifications

The Realme P3 Lite 5G is confirmed to be available in Lily White, Purple Blossom and Midnight Lily colour options. It will ship with Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 625 nits peak brightness.

The upcoming Realme P series phone will run on an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. A 32-megapixel rear camera unit, an 8-megapixel selfie camera and an IP64-rated build are the other key highlights of the phone.

The Realme P3 Lite 5G will have a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 5W reverse charging support. The handset will measure 7.94mm in thickness.

