Realme Narzo 80x 5G may launch in India soon as a successor to the Realme Narzo 70x 5G, which was unveiled in the country in April 2024. A recent report has suggested some key details about the purported handset including its possible RAM, storage and colour options. Previous reports have claimed that the company is working on Realme Narzo 80 Pro and Narzo 80 Ultra variants as well. Realme has yet to confirm any details about the rumoured Narzo 80 series.

Realme Narzo 80x 5G RAM, Storage, Colour Options (Expected)

The Realme Narzo 80x 5G bears the model number RMX3944, according to a 91Mobiles report. Since the already launched Realme P3x 5G carries the same model number, the report suggests that the purported Narzo model could come with similar features.

As per the report, the Realme Narzo 80x 5G will be available in RAM and storage configurations of 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The handset is said to be offered in Sunlit Gold and Deep Ocean colour options.

Notably, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G launched at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants. It is offered in Forest Green and Ice Blue colourways. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and a 5,000mAh battery alongside a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen.

Realme P3x 5G Price in India, Features

The Realme P3x 5G is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

