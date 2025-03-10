Realme P3 5G and the P3 Ultra 5G handsets will launch in India next week, the company has confirmed. Several key features of the upcoming smartphones, including the chipset, display, battery, charging specifications and their availability details, have also been revealed. Alongside the new smartphones, Realme will also unveil a pair of TWS earphones. The phones will join the Realme P3 Pro 5G and the Realme P3x 5G, which were introduced in the country in February.

Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch

The Realme P3 5G and the Realme P3 Ultra 5G will launch in India on March 19, according to a press release from the company. Both handsets will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store. Notably, the Realme Buds T200 Lite TWS earphones will also be unveiled on the same day, as per the official website.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Features

The Realme P3 Ultra will launch as the world's first handset with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, the company confirmed. It is said to have achieved an AnTuTu score of over 1.45 million. The official landing page reveals that the phone will support 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G will support GT Boost technology, which is expected to enhance the users' gaming experience. It is claimed to support stable 90fps gameplay for up to three hours in BGMI as well as 4K video recording. The handset will be equipped with a 6050mm² VC cooling system, the company added.

The display on the Realme P3 Ultra 5G will come with a touch sampling rate of up to 2,500Hz. The phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 80W AI bypass charging technology support, which is expected to prevent overheating during gaming. It is claimed to offer a five-year durability.

Realme P3 5G Features

Meanwhile, the vanilla Realme P3 5G will get a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC. It is said to offer 15 percent improved CPU performance. The company says that it scored 7,50,000 points on the AnTuTu test. The handset will support GT Boost features like AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control.

Realme also confirms that the standard Realme P3 5G will support 90fps gameplay for BGMI. It is claimed to get an aerospace-grade cooling for improved heat dissipation. Antenna Array Matrix 2.0 technology support is said to enhance the connectivity of the handset by 30 percent in "low-signal areas like subways."

The Realme P3 5G will sport an AMOLED E-sports display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000nits peak brightness level. It is confirmed to carry a 6,000mAh "Titan" battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The handset is claimed to have an IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

