Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch Date Set for March 19; Key Features, Availability Details Confirmed

Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch Date Set for March 19; Key Features, Availability Details Confirmed

Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery each.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2025 15:16 IST
Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch Date Set for March 19; Key Features, Availability Details Confirmed

Realme P3 Pro 5G (pictured) was unveiled in India in February

Highlights
  • Realme P3 Ultra 5G will support 80W AI bypass charging
  • The Realme P3 5G will support 45W wired fast charging
  • Both handsets support Realme's GT Boost technology
Advertisement

Realme P3 5G and the P3 Ultra 5G handsets will launch in India next week, the company has confirmed. Several key features of the upcoming smartphones, including the chipset, display, battery, charging specifications and their availability details, have also been revealed. Alongside the new smartphones, Realme will also unveil a pair of TWS earphones. The phones will join the Realme P3 Pro 5G and the Realme P3x 5G, which were introduced in the country in February.

Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch

The Realme P3 5G and the Realme P3 Ultra 5G will launch in India on March 19, according to a press release from the company. Both handsets will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store. Notably, the Realme Buds T200 Lite TWS earphones will also be unveiled on the same day, as per the official website.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Features

The Realme P3 Ultra will launch as the world's first handset with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, the company confirmed. It is said to have achieved an AnTuTu score of over 1.45 million. The official landing page reveals that the phone will support 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. 

Realme P3 Ultra 5G will support GT Boost technology, which is expected to enhance the users' gaming experience. It is claimed to support stable 90fps gameplay for up to three hours in BGMI as well as 4K video recording. The handset will be equipped with a 6050mm² VC cooling system, the company added. 

The display on the Realme P3 Ultra 5G will come with a touch sampling rate of up to 2,500Hz. The phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 80W AI bypass charging technology support, which is expected to prevent overheating during gaming. It is claimed to offer a five-year durability.

Realme P3 5G Features

Meanwhile, the vanilla Realme P3 5G will get a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC. It is said to offer 15 percent improved CPU performance. The company says that it scored 7,50,000 points on the AnTuTu test. The handset will support GT Boost features like AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control. 

Realme also confirms that the standard Realme P3 5G will support 90fps gameplay for BGMI. It is claimed to get an aerospace-grade cooling for improved heat dissipation. Antenna Array Matrix 2.0 technology support is said to enhance the connectivity of the handset by 30 percent in "low-signal areas like subways."

The Realme P3 5G will sport an AMOLED E-sports display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000nits peak brightness level. It is confirmed to carry a 6,000mAh "Titan" battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The handset is claimed to have an IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme P3 Pro 5G

Realme P3 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP69-rated design
  • Quad-curved display with skinny bezel
  • Bad
  • Tons of preinstalled bloatware
  • Only two years of software support
  • Limited camera selection
  • Display not bright enough outdoors
Read detailed Realme P3 Pro 5G review
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme P3 5G, Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3 5G India Launch, Realme P3 Ultra 5G India Launch, Realme P3 5G Features, Realme P3 Ultra 5G Features, Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3x 5G, Realme P3 series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple’s Smart Home Hub Launch Reportedly Postponed Due to Siri Delays

Related Stories

Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch Date Set for March 19; Key Features, Availability Details Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Brings Discounts on These New iPhone Models
  2. Reliance Jio Bundles JioHotstar Subscription With Rs. 100 Recharge Plan
  3. HMD Barbie Flip Phone Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  4. Oppo F29 Pro 5G, Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked
  5. Samsung Reportedly Testing Android 16-Based One UI 8 on Galaxy S25 Series
  6. AI Agent Manus Might Be China's Second DeepSeek Moment
  7. Vivo Y300i 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Telephoto Camera, More
  2. Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch Date Set for March 19; Key Features, Availability Details Confirmed
  3. Apple’s Smart Home Hub Launch Reportedly Postponed Due to Siri Delays
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade in Losses, Majority Altcoins Fail to See Gains
  5. Chinese Firm Introduces Manus AI, a General Purpose AI Agent Said to Outperform OpenAI’s DeepResearch
  6. iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Series Get Discounts on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  7. US Said to be Mulling DeepSeek Ban from Government Devices
  8. Oppo F29 Pro 5G, Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked; Said to Launch Soon
  9. Apple’s iOS 19 Will Reportedly Expand Apple Intelligence Capabilities to More Apps
  10. US Drops Bid to Make Google Sell Anthropic Investments in Antitrust Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »