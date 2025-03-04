Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G have AI-backed imaging features like Ultra Clarity, Smart Removal and Best Face.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2025 17:04 IST
Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G comes in Glass Gold and Glass Purple shades

Highlights
  • Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED screen
  • The handset has an IP65-rated build against dust and splash ingress
  • The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G supports 45W wired SuperVOOC charging
Advertisement

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, a 5,200mAh battery and a HyperImage+ camera setup. It carries a 50-megapixel main camera sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to sport a Sunrise Halo design and has a shining frost glass finish. The phone joins the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G variants, which were unveiled in the country in January.

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 256GB variant costs Rs. 23,999. It is offered in Glass Gold and Glass Purple colourways. The phone is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Features, Specifications

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) curved OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, a 2,000nits of local peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

In the camera department, the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G gets a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 with an f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with AI-backed imaging features like Ultra Clarity, Smart Removal and Best Face.

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G packs a 5,200mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset has an IP65-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It measures 161.34x73.91x8.23mm in size and weighs about 188g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G, Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Price in India, Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Features, Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G India launch, Realme 14 Pro series, Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro Plus, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Om Kali Jai Kali Teaser Out: Vimal’s Fierce Avatar in JioHotstar’s Rural Revenge Drama
Picture This OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Simone Ashley Starrer Online?
Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Pro First Impressions
  3. Apple to Launch New MacBook Air This Week; Could Be Equipped With M4 Chip
  4. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
  5. Realme 14 Pro+ 5G 512GB Storage Variant Now Available in India: See Price
  6. Apple Brings Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro Models With New Update
  7. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Release Date Confirmed
  8. Alleged iQOO 15 Pro Display Details Surface Online
  9. Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10 Series Said to Arrive With New 'Pixel Sense' Contextual Assistant
  2. US SEC’s Crypto Task Force to Host Roundtables to Discuss Crypto Regulation
  3. NASA’s New Missions Will Map the Sun and the Cosmos
  4. Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Now Available With 512GB Storage in India: Price, Availability
  5. Gemini for iOS Updated With Six New Lockscreen Widgets, Control Centre Access
  6. Vivo Y300i Design, Key Features Surface Online via China's Telecom Website
  7. PwC India Launches Startup Challenge for Emerging Web3 and AI Projects: All Details
  8. Oppo Announces Gemini Integration Across First-Party Apps, Unveils New AI Features at MWC 2025
  9. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Athena Lander, NASA's Lunar Trailblazer to Moon
  10. Xiaomi Holi Sale Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 13 Series and Other Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »