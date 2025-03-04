Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, a 5,200mAh battery and a HyperImage+ camera setup. It carries a 50-megapixel main camera sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to sport a Sunrise Halo design and has a shining frost glass finish. The phone joins the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G variants, which were unveiled in the country in January.

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 256GB variant costs Rs. 23,999. It is offered in Glass Gold and Glass Purple colourways. The phone is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Features, Specifications

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) curved OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, a 2,000nits of local peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

In the camera department, the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G gets a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 with an f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with AI-backed imaging features like Ultra Clarity, Smart Removal and Best Face.

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G packs a 5,200mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset has an IP65-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It measures 161.34x73.91x8.23mm in size and weighs about 188g.

