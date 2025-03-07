Technology News
English Edition

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased

Realme P3 Ultra 5G may launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 series chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2025 14:36 IST
Realme P3 Ultra 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P3 Ultra 5G is teased with an orange colour power button

Highlights
  • Realme P3 Ultra 5G will join the Realme P3 Pro and Realme P3x variants
  • The handset is expected to ship with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0
  • The Realme P3 Ultra 5G will likey support up to 12GB of RAM
Advertisement

Realme P3 Ultra 5G will launch in India soon, the company announced on Friday. The design of the handset was teased in a promotional image. Previously, the phone was spotted on a popular benchmarking website which suggested several of its key expected features. The smartphone will join the Realme P3 Pro 5G and the Realme P3x 5G handsets, which were unveiled in the country in February. A standard Realme P3 variant has been tipped to join the lineup but there is no word from the company on it.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G India Launch

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G will launch in India soon, according to an X post by the company. However, an exact launch date has yet to be confirmed. In a press release, the company claimed that the handset will come with "Ultra Design; Ultra Performance; Ultra Camera.” We can expect to learn more about the phone in the upcoming days.

In the promotional image, the design of the Realme P3 Ultra's right profile is visible. We see that the camera bump has two distinct circular units. Just below the volume rocker, there is an orange coloured power button. Among recent launches, a similar power button has been spotted on the Realme Neo 7x

A recent Geekbench listing of the Realme RMX5030, which is expected to be the Realme P3 Ultra, suggested that the phone could carry either a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 or a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. It will likely support a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, 12GB of RAM and ship with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

Earlier reports have claimed that the Realme P3 Ultra will support up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is expected to be equipped with a glass back panel. The handset has also been tipped to come in a grey colourway.

Realme P3 Pro 5G

Realme P3 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP69-rated design
  • Quad-curved display with skinny bezel
  • Bad
  • Tons of preinstalled bloatware
  • Only two years of software support
  • Limited camera selection
  • Display not bright enough outdoors
Read detailed Realme P3 Pro 5G review
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Realme P3x 5G

Realme P3x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3 Ultra 5G India Launch, Realme P3 Ultra 5G Design, Realme P3 Ultra 5G Features, Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3 series, Realme P3x, Realme Neo 7x, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Altcoins See Losses Owing to Market Volatility
1Password Update Adds Ability to Add Locations to Items With Corresponding Map View
Realme P3 Ultra 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Nadaaniyan, VidaaMuyarchi, Thandel, and More
  2. Realme P3 Ultra 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  3. Flipkart Announces Exchange Value Programme for Nothing Phone 3a Series
  4. Apple May Be Developing a Refreshed C1 Modem with mmWave Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) Processors With vPro for Commercial PCs Launched at MWC 2025
  2. The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense Controller Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live on March 14
  3. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  4. Alibaba’s Qwen Team Releases QwQ-32B Open-Source Reasoning Model, Said to Perform Similar to DeepSeek-R1
  5. Honor Magic 7 Mini With a Compact 6.3-inch Screen Reportedly in Development
  6. Vivo Y300i 5G Launch Date Set for March 14; Design, Colourways Teased
  7. Reddit Rolls Out Post Insights for Performance Analysis, Community Suggestions and Other Tools
  8. 1Password Update Adds Ability to Add Locations to Items With Corresponding Map View
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Altcoins See Losses Owing to Market Volatility
  10. RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business Announced, Standalone Expansion Launches This Summer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »