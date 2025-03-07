Realme P3 Ultra 5G will launch in India soon, the company announced on Friday. The design of the handset was teased in a promotional image. Previously, the phone was spotted on a popular benchmarking website which suggested several of its key expected features. The smartphone will join the Realme P3 Pro 5G and the Realme P3x 5G handsets, which were unveiled in the country in February. A standard Realme P3 variant has been tipped to join the lineup but there is no word from the company on it.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G India Launch

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G will launch in India soon, according to an X post by the company. However, an exact launch date has yet to be confirmed. In a press release, the company claimed that the handset will come with "Ultra Design; Ultra Performance; Ultra Camera.” We can expect to learn more about the phone in the upcoming days.

In the promotional image, the design of the Realme P3 Ultra's right profile is visible. We see that the camera bump has two distinct circular units. Just below the volume rocker, there is an orange coloured power button. Among recent launches, a similar power button has been spotted on the Realme Neo 7x.

A recent Geekbench listing of the Realme RMX5030, which is expected to be the Realme P3 Ultra, suggested that the phone could carry either a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 or a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. It will likely support a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, 12GB of RAM and ship with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

Earlier reports have claimed that the Realme P3 Ultra will support up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is expected to be equipped with a glass back panel. The handset has also been tipped to come in a grey colourway.