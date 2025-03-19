Technology News
Realme P3 Ultra 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra SoC Launched in India Alongside Realme P3 5G

Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G handsets pack a 6,000mAh battery each.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2025 12:58 IST
Realme P3 Ultra 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra SoC Launched in India Alongside Realme P3 5G

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P3 5G comes with an IP69-rated dust and water resistance build

Highlights
  • Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G have 50-megapixel main cameras
  • The handsets ship with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0
  • The Realme P3 Ultra 5G supports 80W AI bypass charging technology
Realme P3 Ultra 5G was unveiled alongside the Realme P3 5G in India on Wednesday. The Ultra model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra SoC, while the base variant comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. Both smartphones are powered by 6,000mAh batteries with the Ultra variant offering support for 80W AI bypass charging technology. The Realme P3 Ultra also comes with a glow-in-the-dark rear panel, which uses a starlight ink process. Early bird sales of the handsets will begin later today.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme P3 Ultra 5G price in India starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are listed at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The phone is offered in Neptune Blue and Orion Red colour options with a vegan leather finish as well as a glow-in-the-dark lunar design option.

The base variant of the Realme P3 Ultra 5G can be purchased at the lowest effective price of Rs. 22,999, including up to Rs. 3,000 bank offers and an exchange discount of Rs. 1,000. It will go on sale from March 25 at 12pm IST and pre-booking for the handset will start at 2pm IST on March 19.

On the other hand, the Realme P3 5G price in India begins at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB versions cost Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. It is offered in Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver shades.

Customers can get the Realme P3 5G with Rs. 2,000 bank offers. The first sale of the handset will start at 12pm IST on March 26. It will be available for an early bird sale from 6pm to 10pm IST on March 19, that is, today.

The base Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G handsets will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store, and other retail stores.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3 5G Features, Specifications

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved screen with up to 2,500Hz touch sampling rate. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Meanwhile, the Realme P3 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000nits peak brightness, 1.500nits touch sampling rate, and ProXDR support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phones ship with Realme UI 6.0 skin based on Android 15.

For optics, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The base Realme P3 5G also has a 50-megapixel main rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Both phones feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G have 6,050mm sq aerospace-grade VC cooling systems for thermal management and are said to support 90fps in BGMI. They are equipped with AI-based GT Boost gaming features like AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control.

Both Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G pack a 6,000mAh battery. The base version supports 45W wired fast charging, while the Ultra option supports 80W AI bypass charging technology. The vanilla Realme P3 5G comes with an IP69 dust and water resistance rating, while the P3 Ultra 5G is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.

Further reading: Realme P3 5G, Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3 5G price in India, Realme P3 Ultra 5G price in India, Realme P3 5G India Launch, Realme P3 Ultra 5G India Launch, Realme P3 5G Features, Realme P3 Ultra 5G Features, Realme P3 5G series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 10 Series' Tensor G5 Chip to Arrive With Several Changes, Including Custom Camera ISP: Report

