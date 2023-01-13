Realme is reportedly working on a new V series smartphone. The Chinese manufacturer could launch the Realme V30 in China soon. The purported phone has recently been spotted on China's certification agencies TENAA and 3C, revealing some key details. The Realme V30 series phones reportedly carry the model number RMX 3618 and RMX 3619 on TENAA. The listing has also revealed some of the key specifications for the handset and its expected moniker. Realme V30 was also spotted on the Google Play Console.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Realme V30 has been spotted on China's TENAA certification website with the model numbers RMX3618 and RMX 3619. The listing suggests that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch display, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and a 13-megapixel primary camera. For selfies, it is said to pack a 5-megapixel front camera. The listing hints at the phone sporting a dual rear camera setup. However, there are no details about the second rear camera.

Additionally, the phone will be powered by a 4,850mAh battery. While the TENAA listing doesn't reveal any details about the charging support, the 3C certification listing says that the rumored phone will come with a standard 10W charger out-of-the-box. The Realme V30 is speculated to carry dimensions of 164.4x75.1x8.1mm and weigh approximately 186 grams. The TENAA images also tipped a two-tone design at the back of the handset.

Apart from these, the phone also appeared on Google Play Console listing with the model number RMX3618. The listing reveals that the speculated SoC of the phone could be MediaTek MT6833 SoC, i.e., the Dimensity 700 SoC. It also leaked that the phone will feature an HD+ display with a 720×1,600 pixel resolution, and will run Android 12 out-of-the-box, with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Meanwhile, Realme is also planning to unveil the Realme GT Neo 5 soon. The phone is tipped to arrive in two variants with different battery capacities — a 4,600mAh with 240W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery variant with 150W fast charging. The phone is likely to ship with a triple rear camera setup and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.