Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme V30 Appears on TENAA and 3C Listings; Could Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Report

Realme V30 Appears on TENAA and 3C Listings; Could Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Report

Realme V30 was also spotted on the Google Play Console.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 January 2023 15:22 IST
Realme V30 Appears on TENAA and 3C Listings; Could Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Report

Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme launched the Realme V20 (pictured) in June 2022

Highlights
  • Realme V30 will likely come with dual rear cameras
  • It is likely to support standard 10W charging out-of-the-box
  • Realme V30 is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution

Realme is reportedly working on a new V series smartphone. The Chinese manufacturer could launch the Realme V30 in China soon. The purported phone has recently been spotted on China's certification agencies TENAA and 3C, revealing some key details. The Realme V30 series phones reportedly carry the model number RMX 3618 and RMX 3619 on TENAA. The listing has also revealed some of the key specifications for the handset and its expected moniker. Realme V30 was also spotted on the Google Play Console.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Realme V30 has been spotted on China's TENAA certification website with the model numbers RMX3618 and RMX 3619. The listing suggests that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch display, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and a 13-megapixel primary camera. For selfies, it is said to pack a 5-megapixel front camera. The listing hints at the phone sporting a dual rear camera setup. However, there are no details about the second rear camera.

Additionally, the phone will be powered by a 4,850mAh battery. While the TENAA listing doesn't reveal any details about the charging support, the 3C certification listing says that the rumored phone will come with a standard 10W charger out-of-the-box. The Realme V30 is speculated to carry dimensions of 164.4x75.1x8.1mm and weigh approximately 186 grams. The TENAA images also tipped a two-tone design at the back of the handset.

Apart from these, the phone also appeared on Google Play Console listing with the model number RMX3618. The listing reveals that the speculated SoC of the phone could be MediaTek MT6833 SoC, i.e., the Dimensity 700 SoC. It also leaked that the phone will feature an HD+ display with a 720×1,600 pixel resolution, and will run Android 12 out-of-the-box, with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Meanwhile, Realme is also planning to unveil the Realme GT Neo 5 soon. The phone is tipped to arrive in two variants with different battery capacities — a 4,600mAh with 240W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery variant with 150W fast charging. The phone is likely to ship with a triple rear camera setup and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme V30, Realme V30 Specifications, Realme V30 design, Realme
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to Now Record 360-Degree Sound for Videos, Says Samsung
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] Faber Candy - Fantastic Design, Incredible Performance
Realme V30 Appears on TENAA and 3C Listings; Could Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 Coming on February 24
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Starts Tonight: Details
  3. This Letv S1-Series Phone Comes With an iPhone 14 Pro-Like Design
  4. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  5. iQoo 11 5G Now on Sale in India: Price, Discounts
  6. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, Specifications Leaked
  7. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Can Now Record 360-Degree Sound for Videos
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Could Feature a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Could Be Priced Under Rs. 25,000 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme V30 Appears on TENAA and 3C Listings; Could Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Report
  2. Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to Now Record 360-Degree Sound for Videos, Says Samsung
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G India Price Details Leaked Ahead of January 18 Launch
  4. Vivo X Flip Leaked Mockup Reveals Familiar Design Along With Display Details
  5. Hogwarts Legacy PC System Requirements Announced Ahead of Release
  6. Letv S1 Pro With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, iPhone 14 Pro-Like Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Binance Granted Regulatory Approval to Manage and Trade Virtual Currencies in Sweden
  8. Global PC Shipments Decline 16 Percent in 2022, Lenovo Secures Top Spot: Canalys
  9. Google Reportedly Working on New Chromecast With Google TV: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Prototype Images Leak Ahead of Launch, Hint at Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.