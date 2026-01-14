Red Magic 11 Air will debut in China on January 20. With only a few days until the handset is revealed, the company has confirmed the design, colour options, and display details of the upcoming gaming-focused handset. Official teasers reveal a transparent rear design, multiple colour variants, and a flat, full-screen AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. The company has already revealed several gaming-centric features, including advanced cooling hardware and dedicated gaming controls. Additional certification and benchmark listings have further hinted at the phone's battery capacity, performance hardware, and camera specifications.

Red Magic 11 Air Will Be Available in Three Colourways

The Red Magic 11 Air will feature a curved glass back with a transparent finish that reveals internal components, as we see in the teaser images shared by the company on Weibo. It will be offered in Stardust White, Quantum Black, and Aurora Silver colour options.

Red Magic 11 Air Aurora Silver variant will come with orange accents

Photo Credit: Red Magic

The Aurora Silver variant appears with orange accents on the power button, camera rings, and design elements. The rear panel is seen with a triple camera setup along with an RGB-lit Red Magic logo, giving the phone a distinct gaming-focused look.

On the front, the Red Magic 11 Air will use a flat AMOLED display with no visible cut-out, the company confirmed in another post. It will feature a 6.85-inch panel with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Nubia has confirmed ultra-slim 1.25mm bezels and a 95.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display will support 2592Hz PWM dimming and DC dimming for improved viewing comfort in low-light conditions. A 16-megapixel under-display camera will handle selfies.

The Red Magic 11 Air will include several gaming-focused features like built-in shoulder triggers, an internal high-speed cooling fan, and a thick 4D Ice-Step vapour chamber for heat management. It will run Red Magic's Cube gaming engine and use a dedicated Red Core R4 esports chip. The smartphone will also support a built-in PC emulator.

Despite its gaming hardware, the Red Magic 11 Air will maintain a slim profile at 7.85mm, according to the company. Nubia has stated that the phone will include the largest battery ever used in the Red Magic Air series.

Red Magic 11 Air Other Features (Expected)

Listings on China's TENAA certification site suggest the Red Magic 11 Air may carry a 6,780mAh rated battery, expected to be marketed as around 7,000mAh. The listing also points to a 50-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The phone maker could equip the Red Magic 11 Air up to 24GB of RAM alongside up to 1TB of storage options.

The Red Magic 11 Air has appeared on Geekbench as well, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB of RAM, and Android 16. If confirmed, this would mark an upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 used in the Red Magic 10 Air.

The upcoming Red Magic 11 series model is set to launch in China on January 20 at 3pm local time (12:30pm IST).

