Red Magic 11 Air Battery Capacity, Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 20 Launch

Red Magic 11 Air will run on RedMagic OS 11.0, which features a suite of AI-enhanced features.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2026 11:06 IST
Red Magic 11 Air Battery Capacity, Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 20 Launch

Photo Credit: Nubia

Red Magic 11 Air will be available in three colourways

  • Red Magic 11 Air key specifications revealed ahead of launch
  • The launch of Red Magic 11 Air will take place on January 20
  • Red Magic 11 Air will come with a 6.85-inch AMOLED display
Red Magic 11 Air is set to launch in China on Tuesday, and Nubia has revealed the key specifications of the new handset ahead of its debut. The Red Magic 11 Air is confirmed to feature a slim profile and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will be available in three colour options as a gaming-focused smartphone offering a set of AI features. The Red Magic 11 Air is also confirmed to ship with shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate. 

Red Magic 11 Air Specifications (Expected)

Nubia has announced the key specifications of the Red Magic 11 Air via fresh teasers posted on Weibo. It will launch with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. This would be the largest battery the company ever used in the Red Magic Air series. The Red Magic 10 Air, for comparison, has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

The Red Magic 11 Air is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It is teased to feature the company's in-house Red Core R4 gaming chip and will run on RedMagic OS 11.0, featuring a suite of AI tools such as AI image search, AI object recognition, and Gaming Circle. Further, there will be shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate. 

Nubia has also shared new official images showcasing the design of the Red Magic 11 Air. The smartphone features a curved glass back with a semi-transparent finish that shows internal components. It will be available in Stardust White, Quantum Black, and Aurora Silver colour options. It appears to have a triple camera setup.

The smartphone maker previously confirmed that the Red Magic 11 Air will come with a 6.85-inch AMOLED display without any visible cut-out. The display will offer 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display will feature 1.25mm bezels with a 95.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will have a 16-megapixel under-display camera for selfies, and the handset will have a 7.85mm profile.

The Red Magic 11 Air is rumoured to come with a 50-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It is expected to offer up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

The launch of Red Magic 11 Air will take place on January 20 at 3pm local time (12:30pm IST) in China.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Red Magic 11 Air, Red Magic 11 Air Specifications, Nubia
Nithya P Nair
