Red Magic 11 Air is set to launch soon in China as the successor to the Red Magic 10 Air. While Nubia has yet to confirm the launch date officially, the upcoming smartphone has appeared on the Geekbench database. The listing shows the model number and offers an early look at the performance score of the phone. The entry also revealed the chipset that's powering it. The Red Magic 11 Air is rumoured to come with a 6.85-inch OLED display and a 7,000mAh battery.

Red Magic 11 Air Expected to Run on Android 16

An unannounced Nubia smartphone with model number NX799J surfaced on the Geekbench website on January 5. This model number is believed to be linked to the Red Magic 11 Air. The listing shows 3,075 points in single core testing and 9,934 points in multi core testing.

The Red Magic 11 Air prototype that ran the benchmark has 16GB RAM and an Android 16 operating system. The listing shows the phone with an octa-core Qualcomm Armv8 CPU with prime core clocked at up to 4.32GHz, and six performance cores clocked at 3.53GHz.

This model number and the listed CPU details suggest that the handset will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The existing Red Magic 10 Air, for comparison, has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood.

Red Magic General Manager Jiang Chao recently announced that the Red Magic 11 Air will launch in China soon. While the executive did not explicitly reveal the phone's exact launch date, he teased it as “indeed very powerful".

A recent TENAA listing of the Red Magic 11 Air has revealed that it features a 6.85-inch OLED display and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It is tipped to come with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is likely to feature a 7,000mAh battery.

