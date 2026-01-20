Red Magic 11 Air was launched in China on Tuesday as a new gaming-focused smartphone with high-end hardware, active cooling, and a large battery in a slim form factor. The handset features a 1.5K 144Hz full-screen display, a flagship Snapdragon 8 chipset paired with a dedicated gaming chip, and an advanced cooling system with dual active fans. It also packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, shoulder trigger buttons, and an under-display selfie camera.

Red Magic 11 Air Price, Availability

Red Magic 11 Air price in China starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 48,300) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant, while the higher-end 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 57,500). The phone is available in only Quantum Black and Stardust White shades at launch. An Aurora Silver variant is scheduled to arrive in March.

Red Magic 11 Air Features, Specifications

The Red Magic 11 Air comes with a 6.85-inch 1.5K (2,688×1,216 pixels) full-screen display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel delivers a 95.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and supports Star Shield Eye Protection Technology 2.0, 2,592Hz PWM dimming, DC dimming, and SGS low blue light certification. Touch response is handled by Magic Touch 3.0 technology, offering up to 960Hz multi-frequency sampling and up to 2,500Hz instantaneous touch response.

Red Magic confirms that the 11 Air handset runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 SoC, paired with a self-developed RedCore R4 gaming chip. It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 16-based RedMagic OS 11.0.

Gaming features on the Red Magic 11 Air include the Cube Sky Engine 3.0, professional shoulder trigger buttons with a 520Hz touch sampling rate, bypass charging support, and a built-in PC emulator. Thermal management relies on the ICE Magic Cooling System, which combines dual active cooling fans, an extra-thick ice-grade vapour chamber, graphene copper foil, and the Wind Chaser 4.0 setup to control heat during extended gaming sessions. The phone also supports NFC and an infrared remote control function.

For photography, the Red Magic 11 Air offers a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a front-facing 16-megapixel under-display camera for selfies and video calls.

The Red Magic 11 Air packs a 7,000mAh battery, which is the largest ever used in the Red Magic Air series, and supports 120W fast charging and bypass charging. In terms of design, the Red Magic 11 Air features a 3D micro-arc glass back with a transparent design theme. It measures 163.82×76.54×7.85mm and weighs 207g.

