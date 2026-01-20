Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery

Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery

Red Magic 11 Air has a large 7,000mAh battery, but the gaming handset is only 7.85mm thick.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2026 17:24 IST
Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Red Magic

Red Magic 11 Air is offered in Quantum Black and Stardust White colourways at launch

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Red Magic 11 Air sports a 6.85-inch 1.5K 144Hz full screen
  • ICE Magic cooling uses dual fans and a thick vapour chamber
  • Shoulder triggers deliver 520Hz touch sampling for gaming
Advertisement

Red Magic 11 Air was launched in China on Tuesday as a new gaming-focused smartphone with high-end hardware, active cooling, and a large battery in a slim form factor. The handset features a 1.5K 144Hz full-screen display, a flagship Snapdragon 8 chipset paired with a dedicated gaming chip, and an advanced cooling system with dual active fans. It also packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, shoulder trigger buttons, and an under-display selfie camera.

Red Magic 11 Air Price, Availability

Red Magic 11 Air price in China starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 48,300) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant, while the higher-end 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 57,500). The phone is available in only Quantum Black and Stardust White shades at launch. An Aurora Silver variant is scheduled to arrive in March.

Red Magic 11 Air Features, Specifications

The Red Magic 11 Air comes with a 6.85-inch 1.5K (2,688×1,216 pixels) full-screen display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel delivers a 95.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and supports Star Shield Eye Protection Technology 2.0, 2,592Hz PWM dimming, DC dimming, and SGS low blue light certification. Touch response is handled by Magic Touch 3.0 technology, offering up to 960Hz multi-frequency sampling and up to 2,500Hz instantaneous touch response.

Red Magic confirms that the 11 Air handset runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 SoC, paired with a self-developed RedCore R4 gaming chip. It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 16-based RedMagic OS 11.0.

Gaming features on the Red Magic 11 Air include the Cube Sky Engine 3.0, professional shoulder trigger buttons with a 520Hz touch sampling rate, bypass charging support, and a built-in PC emulator. Thermal management relies on the ICE Magic Cooling System, which combines dual active cooling fans, an extra-thick ice-grade vapour chamber, graphene copper foil, and the Wind Chaser 4.0 setup to control heat during extended gaming sessions. The phone also supports NFC and an infrared remote control function.

For photography, the Red Magic 11 Air offers a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a front-facing 16-megapixel under-display camera for selfies and video calls.

The Red Magic 11 Air packs a 7,000mAh battery, which is the largest ever used in the Red Magic Air series, and supports 120W fast charging and bypass charging. In terms of design, the Red Magic 11 Air features a 3D micro-arc glass back with a transparent design theme. It measures 163.82×76.54×7.85mm and weighs 207g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Red Magic 11 Air

Red Magic 11 Air

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2688 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Red Magic 11 Air, Red Magic 11 Air Price, Red Magic 11 Air Launch, Red Magic 11 Air Features, Red Magic 11 Air Specifications, Red Magic 11 series, Red Magic
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200T With Zeiss Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Full Specifications Ahead of Launch
  3. Here's When the Realme P4 Power 5G Will Launch in India
  4. OnePlus 16 May Launch With These Display, Battery and Camera Upgrades
  5. Xiaomi 18 Series Could Get Periscope Telephoto Lens as Standard
  6. Samsung Takes the Apple Route With Perplexity-Powered Bixby Features
  7. Google Pixel 10a Leak Suggests No Price Hike Over Pixel 9a
  8. iQOO 15R Will Be Launched in India Soon, Company Confirms
  9. OpenAI Offer: ChatGPT Plus Is Now Free for One Month
  10. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Upgrades Bixby With Perplexity-Powered AI Features, Takes Page Out of Apple’s Playbook
  2. Google Reportedly Working On New Live Features and Agentic Mode for Gemini Assistant
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro RAM and Storage Options, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  4. Eddington Arrives on OTT: What You Need to Know About Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Starrer Thriller
  5. Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Nikosh Chhaya Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Bengali Horror Series
  7. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Full Specifications Including Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Leaked
  9. Splitsville Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This American Dark Comedy
  10. Xiaomi 18 Series to Offer Periscope Telephoto Lens, Wireless Charging Across All Models, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »