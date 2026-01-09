Red Magic is preparing to launch a thin and light smartphone as part of the Red Magic 11 series, a company executive recently confirmed. However, the other details about the upcoming phone, including its exact launch date, specifications, features, and pricing, remain under wraps. Recently, a report highlighted that the Red Magic 11 Air will be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset from Qualcomm. Now, a tipster has leaked additional details about the smartphone, like its display size, battery capacity, charging support, and dimensions. The handset has also been spotted on a certification website in the past.

Red Magic 11 Air Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) has leaked the key specifications of the upcoming Red Magic 11 Air. The leaker claims that the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a 6.85-inch display. The handset is said to be backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Additionally, it is said to feature up to 24GB of RAM. The upcoming Red Magic 11 Air is said to measure 163.82×76.54×7.85mm in dimensions, while weighing about 207g. Moreover, the tipster suggested that the Red Magic 11 Air will be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which was released in 2024. To control the temperatures of the upcoming thin and light smartphone, the tech firm is rumoured to equip it with an active cooling system.

This is in line with previous reports, which suggested that the handset might launch with Red Magic's “signature” active cooling fan and the same chipset. The new leak comes soon after Red Magic General Manager Jiang Chao confirmed that the Red Magic 11 Air will be launched soon by the smartphone maker in China. The handset was also recently spotted on the TENAA certification website with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Red Magic's 11 Air will succeed the Red Magic 10 Air, which was launched in global markets in April 2025. The phone sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powers the smartphone, which is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.