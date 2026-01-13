Red Magic has confirmed that its next gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 11 Air, will be unveiled in China later this month. The launch date was announced through a Weibo post, alongside early teasers that outline changes to the Air lineup. The company is presenting the Red Magic 11 Air as a performance-oriented model, which is said to feature a full-screen display with an under-display camera, active cooling hardware, and gaming-focused controls, while retaining a relatively slim body compared to other Red Magic smartphones.

Red Magic 11 Air to Debut on January 20 With Full-Screen Display, Transparent Design

The company confirmed in a Weibo post that the Red Magic 11 Air will launch in China on January 20 at 3pm local time (12:30pm IST). The brand also shared early teasers that point to a shift in how the “Air” series is positioned. Unlike earlier Air models that focused mainly on slim designs, the upcoming model is being described as a full-performance gaming flagship.

The Red Magic 11 Air will feature a true full-screen display with no visible cut-out, with a 16-megapixel under-display front camera. Nubia has also confirmed that all variants will use a transparent rear design and will include built-in shoulder triggers for gaming.

The company has confirmed that the Red Magic 11 Air will use an internal high-speed fan along with a thick 4D Ice-Step vapour chamber for heat dissipation during long gaming sessions. It also comes with Red Magic's Cube gaming engine, a dedicated Red Core R4 esports chip, and a built-in PC emulator. Despite these additions, the handset will maintain a slim profile, measuring 7.85mm in thickness, while still housing what Nubia claims is the largest battery ever used in a Red Magic Air-series phone.

Red Magic 11 Air Specifications (Expected)

The Red Magic 11 Air has already appeared on China's TENAA certification site under the model number NX799J. The listing suggests it will feature a 6.85-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,216 x 2,688 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also shows a rated battery capacity of 6,780mAh, which is expected to be marketed as around 7,000mAh.

Memory options for the Red Magic 11 Air could go up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, while the base model may start at 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Camera details listed on TENAA include a 50-megapixel main rear sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The same model number has also been spotted on Geekbench, where it recorded 3,075 points in single-core and 9,934 points in multi-core tests. The benchmarked unit was running Android 16 and had 16GB of RAM. The CPU details point to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with a prime core clocked at up to 4.32GHz and six performance cores running at 3.53GHz. If confirmed, this would be an upgrade over the current Red Magic 10 Air, which uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.