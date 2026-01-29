The Red Magic 11 Air was launched in the global markets on Thursday. The latest gaming-focused smartphone from the Nubia sub-brand is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM. It sports a 6.85-inch 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. For thermal management, the Red Magic 11 Air has an ICE Cooling System with dual active cooling fans. The handset packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Red Magic 11 Air Price, Availability

The Red Magic 11 Air price starts at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also available in a higher-end 16GB + 512GB configuration, priced accordingly.

The phone is available in Quantum Black and Stardust White colourways, and will be available for purchase through redmagic.gg and select partners. Customers can pre-book the Red Magic 11 Air with a EUR 1 (roughly Rs. 110) voucher, which includes a EUR 30 (roughly Rs. 3,300) discount, a complimentary gift, and early access to the gaming-focussed handset.

The Red Magic 11 Air global sales begin on February 11.

Red Magic 11 Air Features, Specifications

The Red Magic 11 Air sports a 6.85-inch 1.5K (2,688×1,216 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 95.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is claimed to support Star Shield Eye Protection Technology 2.0, 2,592Hz PWM dimming, DC dimming, and SGS low blue light certification.

As per the company, the Magic Touch 3.0 technology delivers up to 960Hz multi-frequency sampling rate and up to 2,500Hz instantaneous touch response.

The Red Magic 11 Air is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with a self-developed RedCore R4 gaming chip, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 16-based RedMagic OS 11.0.

For gaming, the Red Magic handset features Cube Sky Engine 3.0, professional shoulder trigger buttons with a 520Hz touch sampling rate, bypass charging support, and a built-in PC emulator. It is equipped with an ICE Cooling System that combines dual active cooling fans, an extra-thick ice-grade vapour chamber, graphene copper foil, and the Wind Chaser 4.0 setup for heat management.

For optics, the Red Magic 11 Air has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Red Magic 11 Air packs a 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and bypass charging. It measures 163.82×76.54×7.85mm and weighs 207g.